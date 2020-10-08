Trump Won’t Debate Unless There’s a Risk of Infecting Biden

The sick man of Washington just wants to debate. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Most people recovering from a serious illness would be relieved to learn they can work remotely instead of going on a business trip. But not Donald Trump. Less than an hour after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that his October 15 event with Joe Biden would be virtual, Trump staged a tantrum. He won’t do it.

News: President Trump says he won’t take part in the next debate. "I'm not going to waste my time doing a virtual debate," he told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 8, 2020

“I don’t think I’m contagious,” he added. (He is, and might still be contagious by the 15th.) Trump’s reluctance to join a virtual debate appears to stem from the speculation that a moderator would be able to mute him at will. He told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo that “they cut you off whenever they want.” The CPD had previously announced that their live debates would go forward with an option to cut off a participant’s mic. Trump himself is responsible for that adjustment; during his first debate with Biden, he repeatedly spoke over moderator Chris Wallace as well as the former vice-president.

According to CNN, the CPD didn’t consult with either campaign before it announced the new debate format. Biden’s team agreed to the change; Trump, predictably, had a problem. He tends to prefer environments where he is the only noisemaker present. So instead of debating, the president will do what he does best: host a combination rally and potential superspreader event.

The Trump campaign says he'll do a rally instead of the virtual debate next week. Campaign manager Bill Stepien claims Trump "will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate." (Again, the president's doctors have not expressed that level of confidence publicly.) — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 8, 2020

Bill Stepien, of course, has COVID-19 too. He tested positive as part of a White House cluster that now includes over 30 known cases. Normally this might provoke a sense of humility in a person; Stepien works for a president who’s been downplaying the virus for half a year now. But humility isn’t a quality that anyone in the Trump administration seems to possess. Neither is compassion. The CPD reportedly made the decision to shift to a virtual debate out of a desire to protect its own staff. Trump’s carelessness didn’t just expose him, or his minions, to the virus. He sickened front-line workers, too, and could do so again if he’s given a chance to travel.

And who knows, maybe he wants to spread it? He’s not exactly doing well in the polls. At least the CPD has blocked him from accomplishing the 21st-century equivalent of pitching a plague corpse at an enemy.