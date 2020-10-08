FBI Says It Broke Up Plot to Kidnap and Try Michigan’s Governor for ‘Treason’

Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

The FBI has said it broke up a plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, whom the alleged plotters described as a “tyrant” because of her coronavirus shutdown orders.

The scheme was revealed in court papers and first reported by the Detroit News on Thursday. Prosecutors charged six men who were parroting right-wing talking points with conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer. The Democrat has been a frequent target of right-wing figures, including President Trump, who tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” in April.

Feds say the men began plotting to overthrow the state government at a June meeting, witnessed by an FBI informant, at which they talked about “creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient.” One of the men reached out to the Michigan militia for help with training and recruiting a force of “200 men” to storm the state capitol and take hostages, including Whitmer, the FBI said. Militia members carrying assault rifles had already protested Whitmer’s coronavirus lockdown orders outside the state capitol in March. (Gun-toting protesters also menaced lawmakers inside from an observation gallery.)

The plotters ultimately settled on plans to launch an assault on Whitmer’s vacation home before kidnapping her and whisking her away to a location in Wisconsin where she would be put on “trial” for “treason,” according to the Feds.

The news comes less than a month after FBI director Christopher Wray told Congress that violent, far-right extremism is the top domestic threat to the U.S.