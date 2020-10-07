Photo: Getty Images

Considering the historic lack of consequence that vice-presidential debates have upon presidential elections, an insect-related incident toward the end of the Pence-Harris debate may be the final takeaway from Thursday night’s contest. With about ten minutes left until the end of the debate, a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head and stayed there for a remarkable amount of time:

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

the thing about the fly is that it knew when it’s two minutes were up — Eric Lach (@ericlach) October 8, 2020

Given President Trump’s focus on the appearance of power and control, he’s probably not going to like this. For the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force to have a fly — a known agent of contagion — land on his hair isn’t the ideal viral image from a debate in which the vice-president was tasked with making it look like his administration had the outbreak within its ranks under control. Naturally, the jokes began pouring in:

You know what flies are attracted to. pic.twitter.com/zivYwN82sb — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) October 8, 2020

real presidents kills flies with their bare hands pic.twitter.com/vzliIkXd2S — alex (@alex_abads) October 8, 2020

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

And naturally, it didn’t take long for the joke to get ruined: