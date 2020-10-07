Considering the historic lack of consequence that vice-presidential debates have upon presidential elections, an insect-related incident toward the end of the Pence-Harris debate may be the final takeaway from Thursday night’s contest. With about ten minutes left until the end of the debate, a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head and stayed there for a remarkable amount of time:
Given President Trump’s focus on the appearance of power and control, he’s probably not going to like this. For the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force to have a fly — a known agent of contagion — land on his hair isn’t the ideal viral image from a debate in which the vice-president was tasked with making it look like his administration had the outbreak within its ranks under control. Naturally, the jokes began pouring in:
And naturally, it didn’t take long for the joke to get ruined: