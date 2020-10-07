Highlights From the 2020 Vice-Presidential Debate

Photo: Getty Images

Despite the whirlwind of change that’s occurred since Joe Biden and the COVID-exposed president stepped on the stage in Cleveland last week, the 2020 debate schedule soldiers on. Tonight, Vice-President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris appeared at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where they were separated from each other and from moderator Susan Page by a thin-to-the-point-of-symbolic frame of plexiglass.

You can watch the whole debate below, or scroll down for our roundup of highlights in reverse chronological order as they occurred.

An on-the-fly fundraising attempt

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Of course

Amazing. No mask for Karen Pence. pic.twitter.com/IEJaKksL3l — Eric Umansky (@ericuman) October 8, 2020

Yes, that was against the official rules of the debate.

The Rules: "You will keep your mask on."



Meanwhile, Karen Pence: pic.twitter.com/DAHk5Fqqrs — The Recount (@therecount) October 8, 2020

Pence doesn’t answer question on the peaceful transition of power — attacks moderator instead

Asked what he'd do if Trump doesn't accept a peaceful transfer of power, Pence admonishes Harris that "your party has spent the last 3.5 years trying to overturn the results of the previous election." He then lies about the FBI "spying" on Trump's campaign. pic.twitter.com/EKp7wcgxyn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

And this was not a strong defense, either:

"President Trump has Jewish grandchildren" -- Pence tries to push back on Trump's record of racism pic.twitter.com/Yl3xDrxRlw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

I appreciate that Pence's answer on Trump's Proud Boys comment is "who're you going to believe? Me or your lying eyes and ears?" — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 8, 2020

After the fly, a strange recurring sound from the audience

Is there now barking or am I losing my mind? — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) October 8, 2020

Was someone in the audience sneezing or barking? #VPDebate — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 8, 2020

Update: The fly is now barking like a dog. — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) October 8, 2020

Former top cop Harris stakes high ground on law and order

Harris: I will not sit here and be lectured by the VP on what it means to enforce the laws of our country pic.twitter.com/z6E8V97E8A — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 8, 2020

Lots of buzz about the surprise addition to tonight’s debate

Yup! That’s a fly on Pence’s head. pic.twitter.com/C3dGJkGZCF — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) October 8, 2020

FLY UPDATE: I think it is stuck in Pence's hairspray/gel because it hasn't moved in awhile. #VPDebate — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) October 8, 2020

The fly is still there. It’s just moved there permanently. I have never seen anything like this. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/o91mKaxPO1 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 8, 2020

And then it was over:

Even the fly got bored and left — Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) October 8, 2020

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

On Roe vs. Wade

"There is the issue of choice, and I will always fight for a woman's right to make a decision about her own body. It should be her decision, not that of Donald Trump and Mike Pence." -- Harris pic.twitter.com/49KhVtlAte — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Susan Page: "If Roe V. Wade was overturned what would you want Indiana to do? Would you want your home state to ban all abortions?"



Pence: Let me talk about Soleimani... pic.twitter.com/ja6WYRo3QL — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 8, 2020

The vice president is monopolizing the mic, and dodging questions right and left

‘Thank you, Vice President Pence’⁰

‘Thank you, Vice President Pence’

‘Thank you, Vice President Pence’

‘Thank you, Vice President Pence’#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/NLzHrR8pPt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 8, 2020

In many ways, Pence's ability to — calmly, politely, firmly — go well over his allotted time demonstrates how he has fashioned himself as a more couth version of Trump. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) October 8, 2020

There’s also been a lot of evasion:

Pence was asked about protecting people with pre-existing conditions. His answer was about packing the Supreme Court. — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) October 8, 2020

Pence blames Biden for the death of ISIS hostage Kayla Mueller

It was part of the VP’s strategy, as he invited her parents to the debate.

Vice President @Mike_Pence on death of ISIS hostage Kayla Mueller: "When Joe Biden was Vice President we had an opportunity to save Kayla Mueller...When Joe Biden was Vice President they hesitated for a month."https://t.co/Q7NmjYGEzD #VPDebate #debates pic.twitter.com/DFRQMoWa9v — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

The truth is more complicated, as Axios pointed out beforehand. Harris responded by offering her condolences to the Muellers. She also attacked Trump for putting American troops in danger, and downplaying their injuries afterward.

Harris brings up Pres Trump reportedly calling service members "suckers" and "losers."



Pence brings up his family's connection to the military and says it is "ridiculous" to suggest Trump doesn't respect military families. But, he doesn't say that Trump never said that. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 8, 2020

Pence insisting that Trump “respects” the military after Harris ticks through a whole bunch of things—



• Trump dismissing troop brain injuries after Suleimani strike as “headaches”

• Reportedly calling servicemen/women “suckers”

• Denigrating McCain for being captured — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) October 8, 2020

The sick president responds

Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

(Mike Lee has COVID-19)

The senator weighed in on Twitter

Mike Lee, responding to criticism of Rose Garden event. Given false negatives with the rapid tests, public health experts still recommend masks and social distancing even after testing. That didn’t happen at the event announcing Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination https://t.co/uGzNeXifIw — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 8, 2020

Pence, asked about China, pivots back to the pandemic (and xenophobia)

Probably not a good idea.

"China is to blame for the coronavirus, and President Trump is not happy about it" -- Pence pic.twitter.com/nQCSfWS6qT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

I don’t understand why they don’t point out that Trump didn’t shut down travel from China. 40,000 American citizens and residents entered the US from China after the ban. American citizens can also bring a virus from China. And they didn’t deal with travel from Europe! — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 8, 2020

"There was a team of disease experts that President Obama and

VP Biden dispatched to China to monitor what is now predictable, and what might happen. They pulled them out. We now are looking at 210,000 Americans who have lost their lives" -- Harris pic.twitter.com/3c0bHG2tfH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

A debate on climate change, thankfully

Still a novelty in these debates, but a welcome one.

"The climate is changing, but the issue is, what's the cause?" -- Mike Pence is out here pretending like climate science is unsettled. It's not. pic.twitter.com/ZWPtB7tGKp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Harris: ‘We have seen a pattern with this administration, they don’t believe in science’#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/4Mrp7wxPsI — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 8, 2020

Pence is boasting about decline in air pollution and CO2 during Trump era. It only happened because Trump failed to deliver on his promise to revive coal industry. I.E. declines despite Trump, not because him. But they are real. More on this topic. https://t.co/kg4Yaq3o1P — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) October 8, 2020

And of course fracking came up again:

VP Pence: Joe Biden will ban fracking.



Kamala Harris fact checks him saying: "Joe Biden will not ban fracking."



This debate is more polite but at the heart of this debate, like the Trump-Biden debate, is who is telling the truth and who can be trusted to give Americans facts? — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 8, 2020

You either follow the science or you don’t:

"The climate is changing. We follow the science. BUT" — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 8, 2020

Pence: “The climate is changing .. President Trump has made it clear we are going to continue to listen to the science.” Pence doesn’t say humans are contributing to climate change, which the science overwhelmingly says — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 8, 2020

Pence won't say climate change is an existential threat. Pauses, then pivots to taxes again — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 8, 2020

Pence also claimed that the intensifying hurricane seasons are normal:

Pence says “climate alarmists” are exaggerating the number of hurricanes today compared to a century ago — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 8, 2020

This was undoubtedly another pre-planned attack, on health care

"If you have a preexisting condition -- heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer -- they're coming for you" -- Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/zNwd6IrKhA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Pence said that he and Trump have a healthcare plan — and they really, hilariously, still don’t.

Mike Pence: "President Trump and I have a plan to improve health care and protect pre-existing conditions for every American."



FACT CHECK: They do not. The administration hasn't released a detailed heath care plan and hasn't offered a policy to cover pre-existing conditions. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 8, 2020

On to Trump’s taxes

Harris brought up Trump only paying $750 in federal income tax. Pence simply said that the president denied that:

Note how Pence does not deny the NYT's reporting about Trump's taxes but instead says "the president denies" it pic.twitter.com/Sjrt3n4n4a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Harris says she won’t take vaccine on Trump’s recommendation

Pence later accused her of scaring Americans about vaccine safety.

.@KamalaHarris on vaccine: "If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it I'll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it I'm not taking it." #VPDebate #debates pic.twitter.com/3vpYB9Cm4p — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

An ongoing expression of disbelief

If Kamala Harris' eyebrows were raised any higher they would be levitating above her head. — Lydia DePillis (@lydiadepillis) October 8, 2020

Confusing yes, but compared to last week — it’s cognitive bliss

Both candidates are largely ignoring the questions, which makes it very hard to follow what is going on. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 8, 2020

Harris just explaining the basic, and popular parts of the ticket’s platform is extremely useful! Was kind of impossible to do with Trump ‘s behavior. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 8, 2020

Pence tries to compare COVID-19 to the Obama administration’s swine flu response

Crazy thing about Pence’s swine flu answer is that we all lived through it and know it was nothing like the global disaster that this pandemic is. Who does he think he’s persuading? — David Greenberg (@republicofspin) October 8, 2020

The possible Barrett super-spreader event comes up

Pence was asked how he can expect Americans to follow the administration’s safety guidelines for COVID-19 when it has not:

VP Pence all but dodged a question about the White House Rose Garden ceremony that might have been a ‘superspreader’ event pic.twitter.com/hh9DM8EPAh — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence lied about the ACB event -- twice. It was outdoors *and* indoors, not just outdoors as he claimed. Plus, NYT reports that Trump wasn't getting tested every day, as Pence claimed. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 8, 2020

Pence’s tall task

I've always thought Mike Pence is a capable debater. And what you see here is that even a capable debater looks foolish defending a terrible record. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 8, 2020

Harris underlines the lack of empathy in the early pandemic failures

Kamala Harris on the early coronavirus response: "The VP said when asked well why didn't ya'll tell anybody, he said because the president wanted people to remain calm...How calm were you when you were panicked about where you were going to get your next roll of toilet paper?" pic.twitter.com/WLSjIS1ziN — Axios (@axios) October 8, 2020

No surprise this happened

The first time Pence began talking over Harris:

Pence once again pushes ineffective China travel ban

Q: Why is the US coronavirus death toll higher than comparable countries?



PENCE: *doesn't answer the question but instead touts Trump's accomplishments*



[get a look at Harris's face while he says this] pic.twitter.com/7J26RIprxa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Pence is touting Trump’s China travel ban as evidence that he took COVID seriously. But experts have said that the ban wasn’t effective. And it wasn’t even early. https://t.co/spzFVEy5ft — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 8, 2020

The way they keep talking about how trump shut down travel from China is like talking about the two free throws you hit in a game you lost 100-2 — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) October 8, 2020

Harris goes first — and drops the hammer on the the Trump administration’s pandemic response

These are the first words out of Harris's mouth: "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country." pic.twitter.com/vci6g5O3DT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Harris: "They knew and they covered it up. The president said it was a hoax. They minimized the seriousness of it ... in spite of all of that, today they still don't have a plan." pic.twitter.com/FKgk1acvE4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

What on earth could she be referring to?

#VPdebate moderator Susan Page: “We want a debate that is lively, but Americans also deserve a discussion that is civil.” pic.twitter.com/3vgSdGFTpZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 8, 2020

And we’re off

Here we go pic.twitter.com/OzTcyQLVur — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 8, 2020

The debate’s paltry pandemic preperations

Despite a White House outbreak reported to be as high as 34 people — and Pence’s exposure to his COVID-positive allies — the Commission on Presidential Debates has set up an insufficient plexiglass barrier between the two candidates, after Pence’s camp pushed back on the measure:

Good morning from inside the site of tonight’s Pence-Harris vice presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/MIKbhO4u8w — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 7, 2020

And as the New York Times’ Apoorva Mandavilli reported earlier:

A box fan, an air filter — and duct tape to attach them.

With four such cobbled together devices, at perhaps a total of $150, the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday night could be made much safer, according to experts in airborne viruses. …

The barriers might make more sense if Mr. Pence and Ms. Harris were seated more closely together on the podium, scientists said. But the risk in this setting is airborne transmission of the coronavirus, and the barriers will do nothing to protect Ms. Harris and the moderator, Susan Page, Washington bureau chief of USA Today, if Mr. Pence were infected. …

Linsey Marr, an expert on airborne viruses at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., laughed outright when she saw a picture of the debate setup. “It’s absurd,” she said.

The Trump campaign tries lightening things up

“who can we invite who definitely won’t get COVID?” https://t.co/qufi8Ui3Mp — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) October 7, 2020

Pence’s reported strategy for the evening: Hit Biden on terrorism

In addition to inviting Tupac Shakur to the debate, Axios, reports that the Trump campaign has also invited the parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker held hostage and killed by ISIS in 2015. Mueller’s father, Carl, blamed the Obama administration for her death in a speech at the Republican National Convention in August.

Harris will most likely keep matters focused on the past few weeks, considering the White House’s failure to prevent or control its COVID outbreak and decision to not pursue a stimulus bill until after the election.

The students of the University of Utah appear to have a preferred candidate

Some signage on the road the VP candidates will drive down shortly pic.twitter.com/6N5LLEPGRe — Dave Weigel, Re-Animator (@daveweigel) October 7, 2020

Maybe?

—@jaketapper: "This is the most important vice presidential debate in history." — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 8, 2020

Probably, because historically they’ve mattered so little.