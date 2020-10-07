Live Updates From the 2020 Vice-Presidential Debate

Despite the whirlwind of change that’s occurred since Joe Biden and the COVID-exposed president stepped on the stage in Cleveland last week, the 2020 debate schedule soldiers on. Tonight, Vice-President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris appear at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and will be separated from each other and from moderator Susan Page by a thin-to-the-point-of-symbolic frame of plexiglass.
Streaming here and on every news network, the contest began just after 9 p.m. — Below are the key moments from debate, in reverse chronological order.
Pence tries to compare COVID-19 to the Obama administration’s swine flu response
The possible Barrett super-spreader event comes up
Pence was asked how he can expect Americans to follow the administration’s safety guidelines for COVID-19 when it has not:
Harris underlines the lack of empathy in the early pandemic failures
The first time Pence began talking over Harris:
Pence once again pushes ineffective China travel ban
Harris goes first — and drops the hammer on the the Trump administration’s pandemic response
The debate’s paltry pandemic preperations
Despite a White House outbreak reported to be as high as 34 people — and Pence’s exposure to his COVID-positive allies — the Commission on Presidential Debates has set up an insufficient plexiglass barrier between the two candidates, after Pence’s camp pushed back on the measure:
And as the New York Times’ Apoorva Mandavilli reported earlier:
A box fan, an air filter — and duct tape to attach them.
With four such cobbled together devices, at perhaps a total of $150, the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday night could be made much safer, according to experts in airborne viruses. …
The barriers might make more sense if Mr. Pence and Ms. Harris were seated more closely together on the podium, scientists said. But the risk in this setting is airborne transmission of the coronavirus, and the barriers will do nothing to protect Ms. Harris and the moderator, Susan Page, Washington bureau chief of USA Today, if Mr. Pence were infected. …
Linsey Marr, an expert on airborne viruses at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., laughed outright when she saw a picture of the debate setup. “It’s absurd,” she said.
The Trump campaign tries lightening things up
Pence’s reported strategy for the evening: Hit Biden on terrorism
In addition to inviting Tupac Shakur to the debate, Axios, reports that the Trump campaign has also invited the parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker held hostage and killed by ISIS in 2015. Mueller’s father, Carl, blamed the Obama administration for her death in a speech at the Republican National Convention in August.
Harris will most likely keep matters focused on the past few weeks, considering the White House’s failure to prevent or control its COVID outbreak and decision to not pursue a stimulus bill until after the election.
The students of the University of Utah appear to have a preferred candidate
