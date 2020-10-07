Live Updates From the 2020 Vice-Presidential Debate

Photo: Getty Images

Despite the whirlwind of change that’s occurred since Joe Biden and the COVID-exposed president stepped on the stage in Cleveland last week, the 2020 debate schedule soldiers on. Tonight, Vice-President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris appear at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and will be separated from each other and from moderator Susan Page by a thin-to-the-point-of-symbolic frame of plexiglass.

Streaming here and on every news network, the contest began just after 9 p.m. — Below are the key moments from debate, in reverse chronological order.

Pence tries to compare COVID-19 to the Obama administration’s swine flu response

Crazy thing about Pence’s swine flu answer is that we all lived through it and know it was nothing like the global disaster that this pandemic is. Who does he think he’s persuading? — David Greenberg (@republicofspin) October 8, 2020

The possible Barrett super-spreader event comes up

Pence was asked how he can expect Americans to follow the administration’s safety guidelines for COVID-19 when it has not:

VP Pence all but dodged a question about the White House Rose Garden ceremony that might have been a ‘superspreader’ event pic.twitter.com/hh9DM8EPAh — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence lied about the ACB event -- twice. It was outdoors *and* indoors, not just outdoors as he claimed. Plus, NYT reports that Trump wasn't getting tested every day, as Pence claimed. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 8, 2020

Pence’s tall task

I've always thought Mike Pence is a capable debater. And what you see here is that even a capable debater looks foolish defending a terrible record. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 8, 2020

Harris underlines the lack of empathy in the early pandemic failures

Kamala Harris on the early coronavirus response: "The VP said when asked well why didn't ya'll tell anybody, he said because the president wanted people to remain calm...How calm were you when you were panicked about where you were going to get your next roll of toilet paper?" pic.twitter.com/WLSjIS1ziN — Axios (@axios) October 8, 2020

No surprise this happened

The first time Pence began talking over Harris:

Pence once again pushes ineffective China travel ban

Q: Why is the US coronavirus death toll higher than comparable countries?



PENCE: *doesn't answer the question but instead touts Trump's accomplishments*



[get a look at Harris's face while he says this] pic.twitter.com/7J26RIprxa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Pence is touting Trump’s China travel ban as evidence that he took COVID seriously. But experts have said that the ban wasn’t effective. And it wasn’t even early. https://t.co/spzFVEy5ft — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 8, 2020

The way they keep talking about how trump shut down travel from China is like talking about the two free throws you hit in a game you lost 100-2 — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) October 8, 2020

Harris goes first — and drops the hammer on the the Trump administration’s pandemic response

These are the first words out of Harris's mouth: "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country." pic.twitter.com/vci6g5O3DT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Harris: "They knew and they covered it up. The president said it was a hoax. They minimized the seriousness of it ... in spite of all of that, today they still don't have a plan." pic.twitter.com/FKgk1acvE4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

What on earth could she be referring to?

#VPdebate moderator Susan Page: “We want a debate that is lively, but Americans also deserve a discussion that is civil.” pic.twitter.com/3vgSdGFTpZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 8, 2020

And we’re off

Here we go pic.twitter.com/OzTcyQLVur — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 8, 2020

The debate’s paltry pandemic preperations

Despite a White House outbreak reported to be as high as 34 people — and Pence’s exposure to his COVID-positive allies — the Commission on Presidential Debates has set up an insufficient plexiglass barrier between the two candidates, after Pence’s camp pushed back on the measure:

Good morning from inside the site of tonight’s Pence-Harris vice presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/MIKbhO4u8w — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 7, 2020

And as the New York Times’ Apoorva Mandavilli reported earlier:

A box fan, an air filter — and duct tape to attach them.

With four such cobbled together devices, at perhaps a total of $150, the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday night could be made much safer, according to experts in airborne viruses. …

The barriers might make more sense if Mr. Pence and Ms. Harris were seated more closely together on the podium, scientists said. But the risk in this setting is airborne transmission of the coronavirus, and the barriers will do nothing to protect Ms. Harris and the moderator, Susan Page, Washington bureau chief of USA Today, if Mr. Pence were infected. …

Linsey Marr, an expert on airborne viruses at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., laughed outright when she saw a picture of the debate setup. “It’s absurd,” she said.

The Trump campaign tries lightening things up

“who can we invite who definitely won’t get COVID?” https://t.co/qufi8Ui3Mp — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) October 7, 2020

Pence’s reported strategy for the evening: Hit Biden on terrorism

In addition to inviting Tupac Shakur to the debate, Axios, reports that the Trump campaign has also invited the parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker held hostage and killed by ISIS in 2015. Mueller’s father, Carl, blamed the Obama administration for her death in a speech at the Republican National Convention in August.

Harris will most likely keep matters focused on the past few weeks, considering the White House’s failure to prevent or control its COVID outbreak and decision to not pursue a stimulus bill until after the election.

The students of the University of Utah appear to have a preferred candidate

Some signage on the road the VP candidates will drive down shortly pic.twitter.com/6N5LLEPGRe — Dave Weigel, Re-Animator (@daveweigel) October 7, 2020

Maybe?

—@jaketapper: "This is the most important vice presidential debate in history." — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 8, 2020

Probably, because historically they’ve mattered so little.