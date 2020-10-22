Live Updates From the Final Trump-Biden Debate

Photo: Getty Images

After the first debate was undermined by the president’s interruptions and the second debate was canceled in the wake of the president’s COVID hospitalization, we have arrived at the last onstage contest between the 2020 candidates. While Joe Biden has prepared for the president’s jabs at his son, Donald Trump has reportedly done very little prep work for one of the few remaining events that could help turn the election in his favor. Will his homework-skipping show? Will the two minutes of muting at the beginning of each segment hinder or help the potential for a night of civility? Follow along here, with live updates of the last debate streaming here and beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The president is once again speaking in right-wing code

The thing that is happening here is Biden gives these clean, uncomplicated answers while Trump rambles through the deep lore of the Fox News Cinematic Universe — b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 23, 2020

Again, Trump is falling into this same old trap he's set for himself by referring to storylines that aren't familiar to most everyday voters with shorthand that's known only to regular FOX News viewers and NY Post readers. And Biden clearly knows it's coming... -GD — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 23, 2020

As expected, Trump is trying push Hunter Biden

Kristen Welker takes control after Trump tried to divert to baseless Hunter Biden claims#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/zbZP4BlC2s — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 23, 2020

Bannon and Giuliani have been hyped all week on how Trump was gonna wreck Biden at the debate with their smears. Trump gets to the big moment, and can’t even say Bobulinski’s name. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 23, 2020

And as expected, Biden highlighted the lack of evidence — and hit back on Trump’s far, far more mysterious finances

“I haven’t taken a single penny from any country whatsoever,” Biden says after Trump accuses him of taking money from Russia. Biden brings up Trump’s Chinese bank account and calls on him to release tax returns. “What are you hiding?” Biden says. Trump says he’s under audit — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 23, 2020

"We learned this president paid 50 times the tax in China" -- Biden goes on offense after Trump tries to pivot to Hunter Biden conspiracies pic.twitter.com/c4bjRXLfMP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

Biden on Trump's tax returns: "He's been saying [he'll release them] for four years. Show us. Just show us. Stop playing around." pic.twitter.com/s4kAD5Ywar — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

"His buddy Rudy Giuliani -- he's being used as a Russian pawn" -- Biden pic.twitter.com/8nUIwiOFpn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

газовая лампа

Trump claims there’s been nobody tougher than him on Russia 🤔#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/PSklxarrVH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 23, 2020

Trump called New York City a “ghost town”

Trump, who has repeatedly turned his back on New York - the city that made his father and him wealthy and gave him a platform for everything else - describes it as a “ghost town.” As if he bears no direct responsibility for everything New York has suffered. #Debates2020 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) October 23, 2020

A lot of New Yorkers are responding:

if new york is a ghost town, then why am i still pissed at millions of people every single time i leave my apartment — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) October 23, 2020

look at this horrific ghost town. what a pain living here with all that damn plexi glass. pic.twitter.com/pFISUrzSAq — Leah Fessler (@LeahFessler) October 23, 2020

everytime trump says new york is a ghost town 1,000 personal essays are born — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 23, 2020

These guys know about NYC being a ghost town. pic.twitter.com/skW5Pcz39q — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) October 23, 2020

For now, a return to debate normalcy

Both candidates on best behaviour, so far. With no interruptions, it’s the facial expressions that are telling the story. #Debates2020 #Elections2020 @GMB pic.twitter.com/JpANkji06P — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) October 23, 2020

“I take full responsibility. It’s not my fault…”

This is, uh, not taking full responsibility:

Trump on the devastation of the pandemic: "I take full responsibility. It's not my fault that it came here, it's China's fault." pic.twitter.com/RBCvVOh6Fh — Axios (@axios) October 23, 2020

Trump: “We’re learning to live with it;” Biden: “We’re dying with it.”

"We're leaning to live with it. We have no choice. We can't lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe does ... I don't know, obviously he's made a lot of money someplace." -- Trump #wut pic.twitter.com/J5JJPUu5EV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

Trump on COVID: “We’re learning to live with it.” Fits right into reports that the WH is embracing the “herd immunity” strategy. Instead of fighting it, living with it. — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 23, 2020

Biden: He says we’re learning to live with it. People are learning to die with it. pic.twitter.com/nVJjV9ALls — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 23, 2020

It starts with COVID-19

Trump once again falsely claimed that the virus was going away.

First question to Trump: How would you lead the country during the next stage of the coronavirus?



Trump's greatest hits: 2.2 million were to die if he did nothing, spikes in Europe, closed to China, mortality rate down. — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) October 23, 2020

Trump: We’re rounding the turn, we’re rounding the corner. It’s going away pic.twitter.com/7s77vlAG5O — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 23, 2020

Trump loves to cite the 2.2 million COVID model, but he does not mention that the 2.2 million was if no one did anything at all.



Saying that it will "soon be gone" has not worked out so far since February for Trump. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 23, 2020

Biden made a very different point:

“220,000 dead.... Anybody who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America." - Biden #Debates2020 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) October 23, 2020

"Anybody responsible for that many deaths should not remain as POTUS. We're in a situation where there are 1,000 deaths a day now." -- Biden pic.twitter.com/QpH356aVEA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

"This is the same fellow who told us it would end by Easter, who told you don't worry, we will end this by summer. We are about to go through a dark winter." -- Biden pic.twitter.com/GNCjszbZSc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

The last Trump-Biden debate (and possibly the last-ever Trump debate) has begun

Trump enters without a mask. Biden enters with one. And the final 2020 presidential debate is under way. pic.twitter.com/tHBFTrvQMv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

Also:

If Biden wins--a big if--the next time that these two men meet in person will be at the inauguration. — Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) October 23, 2020

Trump clan is wearing masks this time

First Lady Melania Trump has taken her seat, fully masked, as of now.

(She and other members of the Donald Trump team removed their masks after taking their seats during the 1st presidential debate). pic.twitter.com/wxJ2epHFKU — Raffy Boudjikanian (@CBCRaffy) October 23, 2020

About that pre-debate, Trump-teased bombshell

Everyone in journalism knows this means the newsroom wouldn’t touch it, or was perceived to be ideologically unreliable. https://t.co/kG3sLepXCp — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) October 23, 2020

Celebrity guests are already violating the mask rule

U.S. professional golfer John Daly and musician Kid Rock are seen after being told to wear a face mask ahead of the final presidential debate at Belmont University.



(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/3AbNC74NKa — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) October 23, 2020

Will muted mics be good or bad for Trump?

His constant interruptions made for a terrible, chaotic viewing experience last time, but they also arguably hurt Trump at least as much as anything Biden managed to say.

The fact that Trump's mic will be muted when he's not supposed to be talking is a huge gift to Trump.



The first debate was such a disaster for Trump because it exposed his total lack of impulse control. It's good for Trump if someone else controls his impulses for him. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 23, 2020

A bigger crowd

Inside the hall in Nashville ... much bigger live audience than the Cleveland debate pic.twitter.com/tQPLn2nrlk — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 23, 2020

Students at the site of the debate in Tennessee aren’t thrilled by the president’s presence

Lots of student demonstrators outside the debate hall here at Belmont University. pic.twitter.com/lqEWj88SXb — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 22, 2020

The Trump campaign is trying a Hunter Biden longshot by inviting an obscure guest

On Thursday, the president’s representatives announced that they would hold a seat for one Tony Bobulinksi, a former associate of Hunter Biden who they claim can prove that Joe Biden was involved in the business dealings of his son in Ukraine. A guest with star power, Bobulinski is not. And shortly after the announcement, the Biden campaign came forward with several reasons why his presence is inconsequential at the debate:

The Biden campaign responds to Tony Bobulinksi, who is Trump’s invited guest tonight. Statement from ⁦@AndrewBatesNC⁩ pic.twitter.com/adPs2NSvLt — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 22, 2020

This post has been updated.