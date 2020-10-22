Live Updates From the Final Trump-Biden Debate

After the first debate was undermined by the president’s interruptions and the second debate was canceled in the wake of the president’s COVID hospitalization, we have arrived at the last onstage contest between the 2020 candidates. While Joe Biden has prepared for the president’s jabs at his son, Donald Trump has reportedly done very little prep work for one of the few remaining events that could help turn the election in his favor. Will his homework-skipping show? Will the two minutes of muting at the beginning of each segment hinder or help the potential for a night of civility? Follow along here, with live updates of the last debate streaming here and beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern.
Trump called New York City a “ghost town”
A lot of New Yorkers are responding:
For now, a return to debate normalcy
“I take full responsibility. It’s not my fault…”
This is, uh, not taking full responsibility:
Trump: “We’re learning to live with it;” Biden: “We’re dying with it.”
It starts with COVID-19
Trump once again falsely claimed that the virus was going away.
Biden made a very different point:
The last Trump-Biden debate (and possibly the last-ever Trump debate) has begun
Also:
Trump clan is wearing masks this time
About that pre-debate, Trump-teased bombshell
Celebrity guests are already violating the mask rule
Will muted mics be good or bad for Trump?
His constant interruptions made for a terrible, chaotic viewing experience last time, but they also arguably hurt Trump at least as much as anything Biden managed to say.
A bigger crowd
Students at the site of the debate in Tennessee aren’t thrilled by the president’s presence
The Trump campaign is trying a Hunter Biden longshot by inviting an obscure guest
On Thursday, the president’s representatives announced that they would hold a seat for one Tony Bobulinksi, a former associate of Hunter Biden who they claim can prove that Joe Biden was involved in the business dealings of his son in Ukraine. A guest with star power, Bobulinski is not. And shortly after the announcement, the Biden campaign came forward with several reasons why his presence is inconsequential at the debate:
This post has been updated.