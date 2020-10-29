Kelly Loeffler Claims She’s ‘Not Familiar’ With Access Hollywood Tape

Access what now? Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Georgia senator Kelly Loeffler is in a very competitive race to retain the senate seat she was appointed to last year. Facing off against both hard-right ideologue Doug Collins and multiple Democrats in a “jungle primary,” her strategy has been to steer hard right during primary season — rebuking social-justice protests conducted by players on the WNBA team she owns, favorably comparing her conservative credentials to Attila the Hun in viral campaign ads, and generally demonstrating unyielding fealty to President Trump.

Remarks she made on Wednesday veered into more absurd territory.

Loeffler had previously said that nothing Trump had said in the past ever bothered her — already separating herself from many GOP loyalists, who at least tend to throw in a perfunctory objection about the president’s tweets before confirming their unconditional support.

But when a reporter asked Loeffler if her comments extended to the infamous Access Hollywood tape that emerged four years ago, in which Trump boasted about grabbing womens’ genitals, she changed the subject, “Look, what I agree with is the approach President Trump has taken since day one to put America first,” she said in part.

“You’re still not disagreeing with President Trump’s statements about personally sexually assaulting women,” the reporter responded.

“I’m not familiar with that,” Loeffler said unconvincingly.

Here’s the video of Kelly Loeffler denying knowing about President Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape. #GASen (Source: @11AliveNews) pic.twitter.com/t7satCF0cU — Jessy Han 🎃👻 (@hjessy_) October 29, 2020

Now it’s up to Georgia voters to decide whether someone who has implied that she was asleep for much of 2016 and beyond should continue serving in high office.