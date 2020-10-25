White House Chief of Staff: ‘We Are Not Going to Control the Pandemic’

CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewing White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Sunday morning. Photo: Screencap/CNN

Less than a day after news broke of another outbreak among top Trump administration staff, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows acknowledged in a televised interview that, “We are not going to control the pandemic.”

Meadows, who reportedly tried to keep news of the new White House infections from getting out, appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning — and it did not go well. Pressed repeatedly by host Jake Tapper on the administration’s pandemic-response failures and President Trump’s ongoing efforts to dismiss both common-sense precautions as well as the record-setting number of cases being confirmed around the country, Meadows remained defiant, both stammering through his answers while also consistently trying to deflect and leverage the crisis against Joe Biden and the media:

Tapper to Mark Meadows: "Just yesterday, President Trump said 'we are rounding the corner & it's going away.' Mark, it's not going away even in the WH! But beyond that, the US reported 83,000 new cases on Friday and Saturday. That's the 2 highest days of the entire pandemic." pic.twitter.com/gCXUB2I2xh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2020

Eventually, Trump’s chief of staff claimed the battle to contain COVID-19 was pointless:

Mark Meadows: “We’re not going to control the pandemic, we are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations.”



Jake Tapper: “Why aren’t we going to get control of the pandemic?”



Meadows: “Because it is a contagious virus” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/1ahyatu6co — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 25, 2020

Meadows also tried to defend Mike Pence’s decision to continue campaigning around the country after his chief of staff, whom the vice-president has been in ongoing close contact with, and other Pence aides have tested positive for COVID-19. He insisted, as the White House claimed on Saturday night, that it was okay because Pence was an “essential worker”:

TAPPER: Pence was a close contact with Marc Short, who has tested positive for coronavirus, yet he's not quarantining. How is campaigning 'essential work'? He's holding rallies that could be spreading the virus.



MARK MEADOWS: "Actually, he's not just campaigning. He's working." pic.twitter.com/UI3G85gZXK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2020

At another point, when pressed on how few people have been wearing masks at Trump’s big rallies in states experiencing uncontrolled spread of the virus, Meadows tried to attack Tapper for not wearing a mask during the interview. Tapper then pointed out that he was the only person in the studio: