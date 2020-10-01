Leaked Recording of Melania Trump: ‘Who Gives a F**k About Christmas Stuff?’

I really don’t care, do you? Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday night, CNN’s Anderson Cooper broadcast a leaked phone recording of First Lady Melania Trump in which she vented to her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in July 2018 about the White House Christmas display and her infamous trip to the border during that summer’s migrant family separation crisis. In the recording, Trump says she doesn’t care for having to put together the holiday displays: “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff?” Discussing her frustration with critics who wanted her to do more about the administration’s family seperation policy, the First Lady said, “‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.”

“Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I have to do it.” - First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/PFyk0tUtlm — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 2, 2020

The recording was provided to the network as part of Winston Wolkoff’s press tour for her book detailing her close friendship and falling out with the First Lady, which occurred as part of the scandal surrounding questionable spending during Trump’s inauguration.

Though the First Lady has largely managed to stay out of the campaign spotlight, the audio could be a concern in the days ahead, considering the president’s annual grumbling about the “war on Christmas.” And while Melania appears to be complaining about her lack of options in the face of criticism surrounding child seperation, it’s unlikely to win over anyone who was outraged by her decision to wear a jacket with an openly callous message on her 2018 trip to the border.