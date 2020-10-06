Photo: Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

On Monday, Mike Pence agreed to have a plexiglass barrier placed between himself, the moderator, and Kamala Harris at the vice-presidential debate this Wednesday — a measure compliant with CDC guidelines that the VP’s office still made fun of. “If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it,” a Pence spokesperson said upon the announcement of the measure by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

But on Tuesday, the vice-president rescinded his approval of the plan he’d agreed to the day before, per the Washington Post:

Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, said the vice president’s team does not view plexiglass dividers as medically necessary, given other safety measures at the debate, including a 12-foot distance between Pence and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and daily testing of both candidates …

“If she wants it, she’s more than welcome to surround herself with plexiglass if that makes her feel more comfortable,” Short said. “It’s not needed.”

While the campaigns and the commission intend to resolve the issue prior to the debate, the move is consistent with the White House’s larger message of ignoring the threat of the coronavirus even as it has infected the president and key people in his orbit. That Pence is playing hardball on a simple, effective solution — after being in close contact with COVID-positive Republicans last week — suggests that members of the administration beyond just the president will continue to ignore basic pandemic precautions. Trump, however, is still leading that charge. After taking his mask off around staffers so he could post a triumphant video last night, the president announced today that he intends to travel to the presidential debate on October 15 in Miami: “It will be great!”

Despite the president’s plan to attend next week’s debate while still in the CDC-recommended quarantine period — thereby potentially exposing the other septuagenarian candidate onstage — a different campaign request on Wednesday suggests Trump may not be feeling “better than I did 20 years ago” anymore. According to the Washington Post, the Trump campaign has pushed back on a request from the Biden campaign to have both candidates stand throughout the entirety of the 90-minute debate next Thursday. The president would prefer to sit.