Vice President Mike Pence and his chief of staff Marc Short confer during a meeting of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in March. Photo: Getty Images

COVID-19 is once again spreading through the White House, which means either the original outbreak wasn’t stopped, or a new one has begun.

At least three of Vice-President Mike Pence’s top aides have tested positive for COVID-19. According to Bloomberg, one of Pence’s closest political advisers, Marty Obst, tested positive on Wednesday, and the vice president’s chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive on Saturday. In addition, the New York Times reported Saturday night that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tried to keep news of outbreak from coming out.

The vice president and his wife have reportedly tested negative, but Pence, who chairs the sidelined White House Coronavirus Task Force, did not — and will not — self isolate, despite the certainly that he was once again in close contact with people who had the virus.

“While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the vice president will maintain his schedule in accordance with the C.D.C. guidelines for essential personnel,” a White House press aide said in a statement. Pence is still planning to go to a Trump campaign event in North Carolina on Sunday.

It’s not clear if the outbreak is linked to the one that infected President Trump, multiple members of his inner circle, and at least dozens of others three weeks ago. Nor is it clear exactly how many people may have tested positive, or were exposed and soon might at the White House, where many staff members have reportedly continued to work without face masks despite getting a first-hand look at how easily the coronavirus can spread. But whether it’s a new outbreak from a new source or a flare up of the earlier one, it’s easy to understand why Meadows may have wanted to keep it a secret. The news is yet another pandemic-related political disaster for the embattled Trump administration, less than a week and a half from Election Day, and at a time when the president is ever-aggressively trying to downplay the pandemic.

Trump hasn’t just been eager to move on from his own serious case of COVID-19 and the White House outbreak, but has been more and more eager to downplay the pandemic since returning to the campaign trail following his recovery. And in recent days, he’s been escalating his efforts to discredit the big third wave of cases being confirmed across the country.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.2 million tests, 83k cases, 42k currently hospitalized. The death toll was 885 today. pic.twitter.com/PQySoeKkXr — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) October 24, 2020

The 83,000 new cases reported on Friday set a new daily record for the U.S. pandemic. Nearly 83,000 more were then reported on Saturday, according to the COVID Tracking Project, and experts predict the country will soon undoubtedly reach 100,000 new cases per day. In the past week, the number of new cases nationwide has increased more than 20 percent, while the number of deaths from COVID-19 has increased by more than 15 percent. In the Midwest, the number of cases per million people has now surpassed both the spring peak in the Northeast during the first wave and the summer peak in the South during the second wave.

Now third wave is well underway and expected to get worse with the arrival of colder weather and likelihood of more indoor activity throughout much of the country. Yet on Saturday, President Trump continued to claim that the U.S. was “rounding the turn” to the end of the pandemic, as he now says every day. He continued to claim that the virus was “going away,” as he has countless times since the first few U.S. cases were detected more than eight months ago. He continued to falsely claim that the only reason case numbers were up was because there was more testing being done, just as he has been saying for most of the pandemic. He also baselessly alleged that deaths from the virus “were being over-counted because doctors get more money and hospitals get more money.” And he continued to attack lockdown measures and continued to complain that there was too much news coverage of the pandemic — again suggesting it was all part of a plot to damage him politically and discourage his supporters from voting.

“That’s all I hear about now,” Trump said at a Saturday rally in North Carolina. “Turn on television: ‘COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID COVID, COVID.’ A plane goes down, 500 people dead, they don’t talk about it. ‘COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID.’ By the way, on November 4th, you won’t hear about it anymore. ‘COVID!’ ‘COVID!’ ‘Please don’t go and vote.’ ‘COVID.’”

"That's all I hear about now. Turn on TV, 'Covid, Covid, Covid Covid Covid.' A plane goes down, 500 people dead, they don't talk about it. 'Covid Covid Covid Covid.' By the way, on November 4th, you won't hear about it anymore ... 'please don't go and vote, Covid!'" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/1bh7x2RSTy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020

This rhetoric is now a big, supposedly entertaining part of Trump’s stump speech amid the final stretch of his campaign. And now more people in the White House have caught COVID-19, just like in communities all over the country, while the president continues to hold large rallies in multiple states experiencing big surges and uncontrolled spread — and where, as seen above, he publicly reduces the pandemic to a punchline.