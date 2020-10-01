Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday night, Bloomberg News reported that Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus after exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday, when she was quarantined aboard Air Force One during the return flight from a campaign rally held in Minnesota.

In recent days, the trusted presidential adviser has been in alarmingly close contact with Trump and White House and campaign staffers. In addition to the rides on Air Force One this week, Bloomberg News reports that Hicks was seen sharing an umbrella with Stephen Miller on Tuesday and that she did not have a mask on throughout the entire debate in Ohio.

While White House staffers and those close to Trump are frequently tested for COVID-19, Hicks’s positive test is another example of the virus’s ability to penetrate even the most well-resourced groups, like the president’s immediate circle. Earlier this year, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien also tested positive for the coronavirus, and in May, several White House officials had to quarantine after two staffers — including Stephen Miller’s wife, vice-presidential spokesperson Katie Miller — contracted the virus. But Hicks, for years one of Trump’s closest advisers, spends much more time with the president than other administration figures who have tested positive, leading to fears that Trump could have been exposed — and therefore potentially Biden as well at the Tuesday night debate. Speaking with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, the president said that he was just tested: “Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know … “We’ll see what happens. Who knows.”

On Thursday, White House spokesman Judd Deere told Bloomberg News that the president “takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously” and that “White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the president and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting Covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible, both on complex and when the president is traveling.”

Considering how frequently Trump appears without a mask amid throngs of his supporters, it appears that getting the president to wear a face covering in public is a step beyond the “greatest extent possible.”