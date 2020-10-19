Trump Is Now Publicly Attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, Calling Him ‘a Disaster’

Photo: Al Drago/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump repeatedly attacked and denigrated the nation’s most respected infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Monday — first during a call with his campaign staff, and then again later, publicly, on Twitter. The insults came one day after Fauci said on 60 Minutes that he was “not surprised” that the president had caught COVID-19 and confirmed that the White House had restricted his media appearances during the pandemic.

Trump called Fauci “a disaster” during the call amid an attempt to rally his staff for the final stretch of his reelection campaign. Trump seemed to be aware that journalists were listening in on the call and, at one point, said he didn’t care if they reported what he had said.

Going after Fauci is a puzzling tactic, to say the least. Polls show that more Americans approve of and trust the top public-health official far more than they do Trump with regard to the pandemic. In addition, Trump’s mishandling of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 220,000 Americans and is currently prompting a third wave of cases around the country, appears to be the most significant reason he is falling further behind his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

“People are tired of COVID. I have these huge rallies,” Trump said, according to a CNN reporter who listened to the Monday call. “People are saying. ‘Whatever. Just leave us alone.’ They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.”

“Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” he went on, later suggesting — again baselessly — that the number would be 700,000 or 800,000. “If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it. I couldn’t care less.”

“And yet we keep [Fauci],” Trump continued. “Every day he goes on television, there’s always a bomb, but there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him. But Fauci is a disaster.” Trump also seemed to knock the 79-year-old Fauci’s age and longstanding role at the National Institutes of Health: “He’s been there for 500 years.”

Trump also said “Fauci is a nice guy,” but later, after his comments on the call were widely reported, Trump elevated his attacks to Twitter. In a pair of tweets on Monday afternoon, the president again sought to discredit Fauci — while adding a characteristic petty insult regarding the first pitch Fauci threw at the Washington Nationals’ home opener earlier this year (an appearance which reportedly made the president very jealous of the attention Fauci was receiving at the time):

Dr.Tony Fauci says we don’t allow him to do television, and yet I saw him last night on @60Minutes, and he seems to get more airtime than anybody since the late, great, Bob Hope. All I ask of Tony is that he make better decisions. He said “no masks & let China in”. Also, Bad arm!

P.S. Tony should stop wearing the Washington Nationals’ Mask for two reasons. Number one, it is not up to the high standards that he should be exposing. Number two, it keeps reminding me that Tony threw out perhaps the worst first pitch in the history of Baseball!

At a campaign rally on Sunday, Trump also attacked “the scientists” advising him on the coronavirus pandemic — by which the president must have meant Fauci, in light of his comments on Monday. Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Carson City, Nevada, he unveiled a puzzling new line of attack against his Democratic opponent, warning that Joe Biden will “listen to the scientists” if elected, adding that, “If I listened to the scientists, we’d have a country in a massive depression instead of — we’re like a rocket ship.”

This, of course, was not only a de facto endorsement of Biden being the better choice for anyone concerned about the Trump administration’s politics-first response to COVID-19, but a tacit acknowledgment from Trump that he deliberately ignored scientific advice about the how to handle the pandemic. (Not that this wasn’t already well reported — and plainly obvious.)

Last week, Trump and his campaign dismissed Fauci’s call for them to take down a misleading ad which selectively edited comments Fauci had made in March to make it sound like he was endorsing the president’s coronavirus response.