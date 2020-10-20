Trump Walks Out of 60 Minutes Interview, Complains About It on Twitter

Photo: Getty Images

Lots of things have changed in the past 30 years of Donald Trump’s life — a TV show, a presidency, over two dozen women coming forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct — but at least one constant has remained: his willingness to walk out on TV interviews.

In March 1990, when asked about the financial stability of an Atlantic City casino which eventually went bankrupt, Trump claimed that CNN interviewer Charles Feldman had an “inaccurate” demeanor and took off his mic in frustration. Close to three decades later, a president known for walking out of press briefings when the questions get tough reportedly left an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes in an abrupt fashion:

Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today. He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence, @abdallahcnn and I are told by sources. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 20, 2020

According to one person in the room who spoke with Politico, Trump was “pissed” after being questioned by CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl. And like many people who have had a rough exchange at work, he later complained about it online. Trump threatened to publish video from the encounter ahead of its intended broadcast on Sunday so that his supporters can get a “glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview” he had to sit through.

He also posted a brief video of Stahl, who was hospitalized this summer with COVID-19, in the White House without a mask on. Though his campaign attacked the journalist for not wearing a face covering in a White House known for its avoidance of PPE, CNN reported that the video showed “Stahl with her producers immediately after Trump ended the interview” and before she had time “to get her personal belongings to put her mask back on.”

The president soon followed up his threat on Twitter with a comment at his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, suggesting he would publish a video of the interview on his own. “You have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes. You’ll get such a kick of it. You’re gonna get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl is not gonna be happy.” Trump, meanwhile, did not look particularly happy upon seeing his supporters outside the White House shortly after cutting short the interview.