Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19

The president who has consistently denied the threat of the coronavirus has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday night, following a Bloomberg News report that his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive, President Trump announced that he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The president’s case reflects the vulnerabilities of his administration and his campaign, as Trump and many of his families members wear masks sporadically and travel frequently. Below is everything we know about the developing story.

Continuity of government is a concern

The president didn’t sound particularly stressed by the evening’s developments on Hannity: “Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know … We’ll see what happens. Who knows.” But as Dick Cheney’s cardiologist noted on CNN, the administration should be treating this like a potential crisis until the president and Vice-President Mike Pence get their test results back:

“The Speaker of the House should be protected and in isolation now...The continuity of government requires that we have a clear leader here, and it’s very possible that the President and the Vice President can both become sick right now.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Cheney doctor on CNN — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 2, 2020

Both campaigns will be thrown into some sort of chaos

There are just 32 days until the election and unless the president fully ignores quarantine procedures recommended by the CDC, the next two weeks he will spend in self-isolation — meaning the next debate may be canceled, along with all his rallies.

The Trump camp’s infrequent mask wearing will likely face increased scrutiny

The president’s positive test also brings up the immediate concern that Democratic candidate Joe Biden could have also been exposed to the virus at the Tuesday night debate. Both Biden and Trump are in their 70s, which greatly increases their chances of having serious symptoms.

With Trump constantly dismissing the pandemic and refusing to wear a mask in public, it’s almost a certainty that the White House will have to answer to renewed calls for staffers and the president to wear masks in public.

Here's Hope Hicks with Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino, and Nicholas Luna -- none of them wearing masks -- on their way to board a helicopter on Wednesday, hours before Hicks tested positive for coronavirus (Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/v1hFLjg06x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2020

MSNBC put together a list 👀 pic.twitter.com/oyYx14DQFe — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 2, 2020

The White House is facing a COVID PR crisis

The administration will also face scrutiny for the reported decision to keep Hicks’s positive test quiet: According to the New York Times, the White House knew that she had COVID-19 on Wednesday night shortly after her test. The news only came out because Bloomberg News reported it.

Noted on MSNBC by @spettypi: There's still no on the record statement from the White House. The news about Hope Hicks came out because it was reported by Bloomberg News. How long was this going to go on in secret before the White House made public this information? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2020

The Biden campaign is trying to distance their candidate from any further possible exposure

The Biden campaign has asked a pool reporter who was on the Air Force One Minnesota flights Wednesday to not travel with them on Friday after Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19, @vmsalama and @oliverdarcy report. — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 2, 2020

White House correspondents who attended Kayleigh McEnany’s Thursday press conference also may have been exposed.

If Pence also tests positive, it could lay the groundwork for a disaster

While other heads of state have contracted the virus and the functions of their governments ticked on, Trump’s positive test will almost definitely result in calamity, as Bloomberg Businessweek reported in May. In addition to the prospect of a major market drop, a perfect storm for a constitutional crisis would emerge if both Trump and Pence fell seriously ill:

If Trump and Pence were both unable to fulfill their duties, neither could invoke the 25th Amendment. The Constitution instructs Congress to legislate a line of succession, which was most recently updated in the Presidential Succession Act of 1947—the law that puts the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, next in line for the presidency. The trouble, Kalt says, is that the Constitution doesn’t offer a procedure for determining a president’s “inability” to perform, giving rise to the possibility of a dispute in which Pelosi, a Democrat, declared herself acting president even as Trump and Pence (or their lawyers) declared themselves fit to serve.

What does the word ‘quarantine’ mean to Trump?

The president hasn’t exactly aced the basics of public health, leading to concerns that he might not take self-isolation seriously. Per the New York Times:

It was not immediately clear what Mr. Trump meant by the “quarantine process,” and White House officials declined to immediately provide any guidance. As of 11:30 p.m., the president still had a full day of events planned for Friday, including a private fund-raiser at the Trump International Hotel in Washington and a campaign rally in Florida. And even if Mr. Trump first tests negative for the virus, the incubation period for it can last nearly two weeks, meaning he will not be certain for several days that he does not have it.

And even if Mr. Trump first tests negative for the virus, the incubation period for it can last nearly two weeks, meaning he will not be certain for several days that he does not have it.

Thank god the White House has a history of being completely honest about the president’s health. It would be awful if we couldn’t trust them right now. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 2, 2020

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.