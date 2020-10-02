Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19

The president who has consistently denied the threat of the coronavirus has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday night, following a Bloomberg News report that his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive, President Trump announced that he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.
The president’s case reflects the vulnerabilities of his administration and his campaign, as Trump and many of his families members wear masks sporadically and travel frequently. Below is everything we know about the developing story.
Continuity of government is a concern
The president didn’t sound particularly stressed by the evening’s developments on Hannity: “Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know … We’ll see what happens. Who knows.” But as Dick Cheney’s cardiologist noted on CNN, the administration should be treating this like a potential crisis until the president and Vice-President Mike Pence get their test results back:
Both campaigns will be thrown into some sort of chaos
There are just 32 days until the election and unless the president fully ignores quarantine procedures recommended by the CDC, the next two weeks he will spend in self-isolation — meaning the next debate may be canceled, along with all his rallies.
The Trump camp’s infrequent mask wearing will likely face increased scrutiny
The president’s positive test also brings up the immediate concern that Democratic candidate Joe Biden could have also been exposed to the virus at the Tuesday night debate. Both Biden and Trump are in their 70s, which greatly increases their chances of having serious symptoms.
With Trump constantly dismissing the pandemic and refusing to wear a mask in public, it’s almost a certainty that the White House will have to answer to renewed calls for staffers and the president to wear masks in public.
The White House is facing a COVID PR crisis
The administration will also face scrutiny for the reported decision to keep Hicks’s positive test quiet: According to the New York Times, the White House knew that she had COVID-19 on Wednesday night shortly after her test. The news only came out because Bloomberg News reported it.
The Biden campaign is trying to distance their candidate from any further possible exposure
White House correspondents who attended Kayleigh McEnany’s Thursday press conference also may have been exposed.
If Pence also tests positive, it could lay the groundwork for a disaster
While other heads of state have contracted the virus and the functions of their governments ticked on, Trump’s positive test will almost definitely result in calamity, as Bloomberg Businessweek reported in May. In addition to the prospect of a major market drop, a perfect storm for a constitutional crisis would emerge if both Trump and Pence fell seriously ill:
If Trump and Pence were both unable to fulfill their duties, neither could invoke the 25th Amendment. The Constitution instructs Congress to legislate a line of succession, which was most recently updated in the Presidential Succession Act of 1947—the law that puts the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, next in line for the presidency. The trouble, Kalt says, is that the Constitution doesn’t offer a procedure for determining a president’s “inability” to perform, giving rise to the possibility of a dispute in which Pelosi, a Democrat, declared herself acting president even as Trump and Pence (or their lawyers) declared themselves fit to serve.
What does the word ‘quarantine’ mean to Trump?
The president hasn’t exactly aced the basics of public health, leading to concerns that he might not take self-isolation seriously. Per the New York Times:
It was not immediately clear what Mr. Trump meant by the “quarantine process,” and White House officials declined to immediately provide any guidance. As of 11:30 p.m., the president still had a full day of events planned for Friday, including a private fund-raiser at the Trump International Hotel in Washington and a campaign rally in Florida.
And even if Mr. Trump first tests negative for the virus, the incubation period for it can last nearly two weeks, meaning he will not be certain for several days that he does not have it.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.