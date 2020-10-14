Twitter, Facebook Smother New York ‘Post’ Biden Article

Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Early on Wednesday, the President Trump–friendly New York Post published a cache of emails and photos purporting to contain newly damning information about Joe and Hunter Biden’s involvement with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. (The actual revelations contained therein are considerably less scandalous than the Post’s headline would suggest.) The provenance of the emails was, to put it mildly, murky. The paper reported that the owner of a computer store in Delaware had spotted a Beau Biden Foundation sticker on a laptop that was brought in for repair, then — naturally — made a copy of the machine’s hard drive, which he gave to Rudy Giuliani, who has spent much of the past two years trying to dig up dirt on the Bidens in Ukraine.

As Twitter lit up with outrage from the left that some journalists and outlets were disseminating the Post’s supposed scoop at all — many were reminded of the inordinate amount of coverage that Hillary Clinton’s hacked emails received four years ago — the Biden campaign denied a key element of the Post’s account was true. Right-wing personalities continued to amplify the story, but given its many journalistic shortcomings, it looked destined for a short shelf life outside those circles.

Then Twitter did something curious: It blocked the Post story from being shared at all, posting a message that it contained “harmful” content. According to the Post, Twitter also locked its main Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Twitter has blocked the NY Post article about Hunter Biden. If you attempt to share the story, you will see this message:



"We can't complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful." pic.twitter.com/TWaTKzvtQP — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 14, 2020

Facebook also put restrictions on sharing the article, according to a company spokesperson, the scope of which were unclear:

While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook's third-party fact checking partners. In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 14, 2020

Twitter’s official explanation was that it had taken such drastic action because the Post story was based on hacked material, but it did not provide an explanation for its claim that the emails were illegally procured. Observers quickly noted that, by Wednesday’s standard, other tweets containing hacked emails should have been off limits too but weren’t.

twitter has a hacked materials policy banning links to hacked materials, like this link to an email hacked from DNC servers in 2016 that i am linking to right now in this tweet https://t.co/GyNX4asyrr https://t.co/J62Ud9LUhQ — John Cook (@johnjcook) October 14, 2020

The platforms are just flailing, without clear rules, to give journalists and critics what platforms think they want. Does this mature into some governance system? Or do governments create that? (Typo fixed) https://t.co/Yzj7NUYSLs — Ben Smith (@benyt) October 14, 2020

Predictably, the episode proved to be catnip for conservative voices, including prominent lawmakers, who often accuse big tech of censoring their side for purely political reasons. And it guaranteed that the story, along with a meta-debate around its appropriateness, would continue to percolate on the internet for hours and perhaps days to come.

This is #BigTech control of news & speech, nationwide, in real time - all in an attempt to control an election https://t.co/zuw759sWtH — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 14, 2020

As many pointed out, it was a prime example of the “Streisand effect,” whereby censoring a piece of information lends it far more prominence than it otherwise would have received. In the end, thanks to their crackdowns meant to limit information, Facebook and Twitter ended up doing some of the messaging work for the Trump campaign themselves.