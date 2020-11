There’s not a lot to work with right now. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump campaign is in an extremely precarious position: behind in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, and on the brink of defeat. Its new line: This thing isn’t done yet.

This election is not over. pic.twitter.com/0WJGtgqKxX — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 6, 2020

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign had declared victory in the ultra–swing state of Pennsylvania, despite all evidence to the contrary.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN: "We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 4, 2020

Now, the president’s Thursday-night ramblings about vast conspiracies aside, it’s singing a different, more desperate tune.