America’s Third Wave of COVID-19 Is Breaking Records Daily

Paramedics and firefighters with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department prepare to transport a patient to the hospital as first responders react to a 911 emergency call on November 10, 2020, in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images

The U.S. reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Thursday, but startling new daily records have fast become ordinary as the unrelenting third wave of the pandemic continues to surge across the country. According to John Hopkins University’s coronavirus-tracking dashboard, 153,400 new U.S. COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday. The New York Times’ count was even higher, recording 163,402 new cases. In addition, nearly 67,100 people were currently hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project, setting a new national record for the third consecutive day — twice what the number was just five weeks ago.

Cases nationwide are trending up more quickly than at any point in the pandemic. Today’s 7-day average—nearly 130k—is 54k more than two weeks ago, a growth of 71%. pic.twitter.com/S4LUBzWW66 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 13, 2020

CNN points out that Thursday was the tenth day in a row in which more than 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported nationally, with the total since Monday now at nearly 557,000 and counting. One out of every 378 Americans tested positive for the coronavirus this week, per the COVID Tracking Project’s calculations:

Our data shows that one in every 378 US residents has tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The situation is particularly alarming in the Dakotas, where one in less than 100 people have tested positive. pic.twitter.com/CNypnftcV5 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 13, 2020

New restrictions on public gatherings and some new lockdowns have been ordered in multiple states, with more measures looming. As the Times pointed out on Friday, this latest ongoing surge is spread out across most of the country but is now hitting the Upper Midwest the hardest:

Unlike the first surge last spring, when the New York metropolitan area was ravaged but much of the country was almost untouched, this wave is washing over every part of the United States. Case numbers are trending upward in 46 states, and no states are seeing declines. More than 30 states, from Alaska to New Hampshire, have set new records in recent days. California recorded its 1 millionth case, a milestone previously reached only by Texas.

But the outlook is especially dire in the Great Lakes region. Pennsylvania, Indiana and Minnesota all exceeded their previous single-day records on Thursday by more than 1,000 cases. Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio warned that hospitalizations had soared to record levels. Wisconsin surpassed 300,000 known cases this week, an increase of more than 130,000 in just a month.

As seen during the previous waves, a huge strain on hospitals and a lack of ICU beds are accompanying the spike in hospitalizations, particularly in the Upper Midwest, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday:

Doctors and health-care providers across the Upper Midwest grappling with rising caseloads and staff shortages continue to urge leaders in their states to do more to stem the tide of the virus, as many in these hardy, wind-swept states where independence is prized still refuse to wear masks …

Andrew T. Pavia, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah School of Medicine, said on a press call organized by the Infectious Diseases Society of America on Wednesday that the “enormous surge” in the Upper Midwest and mountain states is concerning because health-care access in some rural areas is already limited and staff and facilities taxed …

Doctors at one of the region’s largest health-care systems, Avera Health in Sioux Falls, S.D., with facilities in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota, said that its modeling showed the virus surge was only going to get worse in the coming weeks. Already, some of its facilities are nearing capacity and between 200 and 400 of its staffers are either out sick or in quarantine, officials said.

ICU-bed shortages are being reported in numerous states across the country, including South Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and parts of Mississippi and Tennessee.