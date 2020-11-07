go go go joseph

Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and More Celebrate Joe Biden’s Election Win

By
Photo: Getty Images

On Saturday November 7, Joe Biden was declared the President-Elect of the 2020 election, having won the popular vote, the most votes for any candidate ever, and 273 electoral votes, with some states still outstanding. While people celebrated in the streets of cities across America, celebrities celebrated on their socials, posting messages about Biden and Kamala Harris’s victory, and crucially, Donald Trump’s defeat. Here’s how Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and more celebs are reacting to the election results.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and More Celebrate Joe Biden Election Win