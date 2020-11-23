Biden Transition Begins After Trump Appointee Calls Him ‘Apparent’ Winner

Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, over two weeks after the election had been called in favor of Joe Biden, the head of the General Services Administration assessed him to be the “apparent” winner and cleared the way for the transition the formal transition process to begin.

Here's the full letter from Murphy to Biden: pic.twitter.com/DJ4SFLzrfP — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) November 23, 2020

Trump appointee and GSA administrator Emily Murphy had previously refused to release the federal funds for the transition, or allow Biden’s transition team to coordinate with officials throughout the federal government. Murphy’s decision came on the same day Michigan certified the election results showing a Biden victory and as more Republican senators called Biden the president-elect.

Shortly after the letter became public, President Trump tweeted to thank Murphy for “her steadfast dedication,” and to condemn the threats she has faced since the election. While claiming that his case for overturning the election “STRONGLY continues,” Trump also added that he recommended that “Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

“Today’s decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track,” the Biden transition team said in a statement.