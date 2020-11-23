Joe Biden’s Cabinet Begins to Take Shape

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Despite the chaotic obstacles being put up by the Trump campaign, the Biden transition team is moving forward, with cabinet picks and major positions being filled in the days before the Thanksgiving holiday. With the president-elect expected to announce his first round of personnel choices on Tuesday, below is a running list of who will be joining the executive branch come January, assuming the nominees clear the Senate confirmation process.

White House Chief of Staff: Ron Klain

Biden’s first order of business was to name a chief of staff to lead the vetting and transition processes from stopping up in the face of adversity. The chief of staff for Joe Biden when he was vice-president, Ron Klain was also the Obama administration’s ebola response coordinator during the outbreak in 2014 and 2015 — vital experience to have in a pandemic which has killed over 250,000 Americans.

Treasury Secretary: Janet Yellen (Reported)

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen would serve as Biden’s Treasury secretary. As the Journal notes, Yellen will not only be the first woman to lead the Department of the Treasury, but the “first person to have headed the Treasury, the central bank and the White House Council of Economic Advisers,” the three most powerful economic positions in the nation. In recent months, Yellen has expressed a willingness to use fiscal measures to stimulate economic recovery in a nation with a poverty rate above 11 percent. “This is not a good time to have fiscal policy switch from being accommodative to creating a drag,” Yellen said in October. “That’s what happened [last decade], and it retarded the recovery.”

Secretary of State: Antony Blinken (Reported)

On Sunday night, Bloomberg News and the New York Times reported that Biden plans to name his longtime aide Antony Blinken as secretary of State. Biden’s national security adviser when he was vice-president and President Obama’s deputy secretary of State from 2015 to 2017, Blinken’s nomination suggests a return to the multilateralism of the Obama administration.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate: John Kerry

On Monday, Biden announced that he would appoint John Kerry as special presidential envoy for climate, a new cabinet-level role in which the former Secretary of State will “persuade skeptical global leaders, burned by the Trump administration’s hostility toward climate science, that the United States is prepared to resume its leadership role,” according to the New York Times.

Secretary of Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas

Biden also announced Monday that Alejandro Mayorkas, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under Obama, would serve as the department’s head, becoming the first Latino and the first immigrant to do so. As the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama — a role he held prior to DHS deputy secretary — Mayorkas, who was born in Havana, led the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a policy that Biden has declared his intention to restore.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: Linda Thomas-Greenfield (Reported)

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Biden will name Foreign Service veteran Linda Thomas-Greenfield to the U.N. ambassador position, and will reestablish the role in the cabinet after his isolationist predecessor demoted it.

National Security Adviser: Jake Sullivan

The New York Times also reported on Sunday that Jake Sullivan, who served as Biden’s national security adviser after Antony Blinken, will serve as the national security adviser in the new cabinet.

Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines

On Monday, Biden named Haines as his director of national intelligence. If confirmed, she will oversee the 17 agencies that make up the nation’s intelligence community, becoming the first woman to fulfill the role.