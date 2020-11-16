Lindsey Graham Pressured Georgia Secretary of State to Toss Legal Ballots

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and other Republicans have reportedly pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to toss out legal ballots as part of their increasingly desperate efforts to contest Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the presidential election. Part of those efforts include baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia aimed at challenging the outcome in the sudden battleground state where Biden narrowly defeated Trump. (A hand recount is currently underway, but other than uncovering a few thousand unreported votes, the recount has gone smoothly and is not expected to change the outcome.)

The president and his allies, including Doug Collins, the Georgia representitve leading Trump’s challenge on the integrity of the results in the state, have publicly attacked Raffensperger over his handling of the election. Collins has accused Raffensperger of caving to Democrats, while Trump has called Georgia’s recount “a scam” which “means nothing.” In an interview with the Washington Post, Raffensperger said that he and his family have received death threats as a result of the rhetoric, and detailed the Trump team’s attempts to pressure him into supporting their claims of voter fraud. Those allegations include a bizarre and baseless conspiracy theory involving Dominion Voting Systems, the manufacturer of the voting machines Georgia uses, as well as the validity of mail-in absentee ballots. But Raffensperger made it clear to the Post that no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud has been uncovered, and he has defended the state’s handling of the election.

Senator Graham has also gotten directly involved, calling Raffensperger last Friday. Per the Post’s report:

Graham questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger. Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said he was stunned that Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to toss legally cast ballots. Absent court intervention, Raffensperger doesn’t have the power to do what Graham suggested, as counties administer elections in Georgia.

“It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road,” Raffensperger said.

The South Carolina senator has since denied that he was implying Raffensperger toss any votes, calling the claim “ridiculous” and insisting he was merely investigating the state’s methods for verifying signatures and protecting the integrity of mail-in voting (a method of voting which President Trump has been attacking for months). Graham told reporters on Monday that he thought it had been a good conversation, and if Raffensperger “feels threatened by that conversation, he’s got a problem.” Of course, Raffensperger already has a problem — he’s being publicly attacked by the president and his allies. He is also facing a federal lawsuit which the Trump team filed the same day Graham called. That legal effort — which appears to be little more than a voter-fraud goose chase — challenges how the state checks signatures on mail-in ballots and allows voters to fix them if they contain errors — and it seeks to prevent certification of the election outcome in the state until all mail-in ballot envelopes are inspected and matched to ballots. Raffensperger says that could violate voters’ right to secrecy, and he has vigorously defended the state’s already strict signature-matching process.

There is little reason to believe that Trump’s legal efforts in Georgia will be any more successful than they have been anywhere else. The Trump team’s post-election lawsuits haven’t just failed to gain any traction in the courts, some have been abandoned before they even got that far.

Meanwhile, Trump and his allies’ attacks on Georgia’s voting machines could damage the prospects of the two Republican Senate candidates facing January run-offs in the state. Voters in those elections, which will determine the balance of power in the Senate, will be using the same voting machines. Explained Raffensperger: “I don’t think it’s helpful when you create doubt in the election process. People might throw up their arms and say, ‘Why vote?’”

The Post also reported Monday that there is additional concern in Georgia, and among some Republicans nationally, that Trump’s sore-loser act could prove to be a distraction and political liability ahead of those runoffs. By the current count, Biden only won the state by about 14,000 votes, which means reassembling and/or building on the turnout for Trump in January will be critical. The presidential race is over, regardless of whether or not Trump and his die-hard supporters will ever accept that, and Republicans need voters to be focused on the two statewide races that aren’t.