Scenes From Your Election Celebration

People celebrate at Times Square in New York after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election on November 7, 2020. Photo: KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden has officially won the presidency, and the celebrations have started in New York City (along with towns and cities across the land). We’re asking New York readers to share photos of their experiences amid a day of jubilation (just as we did earlier on the topic of life under lockdown and Election Day). We hope you will send in your photos and stories of this momentous occasion, and we’ll keep updating this post with new images as they come in. You can share your images with us by emailing them to scenes@nymag.com. To share a video you’ve posted on social media, just email the link.

Hoboken, New Jersey. Photo: Ailene McGuirk

“Brownie Troop 12059 of Hoboken, N.J. celebrates the dawn of a new era while on a history tour with Hoboken Museum director Bob Foster, Bloomfield Street, Hoboken N.J.”

East Village, New York City. Photo: Rachel Elam

East Village, New York City. Photo: Rachel Elam

East Village, New York City. Photo: Rachel Elam

East Village, New York City. Photo: Rachel Elam

Fort Greene, Brooklyn, New York City. Photo: James McKay

Things are bit quieter, but still beautiful, down-under:

Sydney, Australia. Photo: Shannon Song

