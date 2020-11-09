There’s a New Trump Administration Coronavirus Outbreak

Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Weeks after President Trump was hospitalized with the coronavirus, there’s a small new cluster of cases tied to his administration. The current outbreak may be connected to the Trump campaign’s Election Night watch party, a gathering of more than 100 people where safety precautions like social distancing and mask wearing were few and far between. Since last Tuesday, three top-ranking administration figures have tested positive. As during the previous outbreak, the White House has refused to provide updates of affected staff. Here is a running tally of those known to have contracted the virus in recent days.

Mark Meadows

The president’s chief of staff reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a diagnosis he and the White House kept a secret until it was disclosed by Bloomberg late Friday. Despite spending Election Night in the White House residence with Trump’s family and senior staffers and in the East Room, where both the watch party and Trump’s 2:30 a.m. address took place, the chief of staff opted to inform only a small number of advisers of his diagnosis after Election Day, and they were told to keep quiet.

Mark Meadows, diagnosed Wednesday, was in White House on Tuesday, up in residence with Jared Kushner, Ivanka, Don Jr, Eric, Lara, Tiffany, others (some who‘ve had coronavirus: @POTUS, Bill Stepien, Hope Hicks, Kimberly Guilfoyle) as well as in East Room for Trump's 2:30a remarks. pic.twitter.com/XS0t0wt6ia — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 7, 2020

In the absence of a public statement about Meadows’ test, Intelligencer’s Olivia Nuzzi reports that other administration staffers who had direct contact with Meadows found out about their possible exposure when the media reported it.

NEW: I’m told that Mark Meadows and the White House went to great lengths to keep his diagnosis a secret. This is despite alleged contact tracing efforts. My source says: “It’s fucked up.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 7, 2020

Ben Carson

The secretary for Housing and Urban Development tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was “briefly” treated at Walter Reed Army Medical Center after experiencing symptoms, a HUD official told Politico.

The diagnosis comes days after Carson attended Trump’s Election Night watch party. He told the Washington Post that he felt “terrific” after suffering a fever and chills and said he had contracted the virus “probably somewhere, out there in the universe,” listing the White House party as one possibility for where he’d caught it.

David Bossie

Trump’s 2016 deputy campaign manager and outside adviser who has been spearheading the president’s post-election legal strategy reportedly tested positive on Sunday.

DAVID BOSSIE has been leading Trump's post-election political and legal battle. The president tapped him for the role last week when his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, fell ill with the coronavirus. Bossie now has the virus also. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2020

As of Monday evening, there is no update on his condition.