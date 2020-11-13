Trump Almost Acknowledges Losing the Election to Biden for the First Time

Almost there, Mr. President. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, President Trump delivered his first public remarks since last week’s election was called for Joe Biden, an outcome Trump has refused to acknowledge the validity of in any way since. The president didn’t concede to the president-elect during his Friday press conference, which was held on the topic of the U.S. efforts to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine and included Trump’s first public comments in eight days. Trump did, however, come as close as he ever has to publicly admitting that he realizes he won’t be the president much longer.

Trump’s half baby step came during an attempt to discredit the utility of the coronavirus lockdowns, in which he pledged, “I will not go … this administration will not be going to a lockdown,” before adding, “Hopefully, the, the … uh — whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell — but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.”

Trump seems to be on the cusp of saying "the Biden administration," but catches himself and says "time will tell" pic.twitter.com/6QaZV9TFOq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2020

Yes, when the president has refused to acknowledge losing an election for nearly a full week, when he has made hundreds of attempts to discredit the results, and when the White House is actively blocking the future president’s efforts to get moving on the transition process, an almost partial-admission of defeat counts as news.

Trump also claimed that, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine-development project Operation Warp Speed, 20 million doses of a vaccine would be available in December for distribution to high-risk populations, including health-care workers and the elderly. He said the vaccine would be available to the general public “as soon as April.” Trump’s previous claims about the availability of a coronavirus vaccine haven’t held up to scrutiny, so it remains to be seen whether the timetable he outlined on Friday will be accurate either. (Trump advisers have reportedly refused to allow Operation Warp Speed briefings for Biden’s transition team.) The president also failed on Friday to acknowledge the surging third wave of the pandemic and once again tried to discredit the country’s high case count.

On Friday night, President-elect Biden tweeted that action was needed now to slow the spread of the coronavirus:

I am alarmed by the surge in reported COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities. This crisis demands a robust and immediate federal response which has been woefully lacking. I am the president-elect, but will not be president until next year. COVID-19 does not respect dates on the calendar, it is accelerating right now. Urgent action is needed today, now, by the current administration.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported on Thursday night that the reality of Trump’s defeat continues to sink in ever so slowly for the president now that his campaign’s long-shot legal efforts to challenge the election results have failed to gain traction in any meaningful way:

“He knows it’s over,” one adviser said. But instead of conceding, they said, he is floating one improbable scenario after another for staying in office while he contemplates his uncertain post-presidency future.

There is no grand strategy at play, according to interviews with a half-dozen advisers and people close to the president. Mr. Trump is simply trying to survive from one news cycle to the next, seeing how far he can push his case against his defeat and ensure the continued support of his Republican base. By dominating the story of his exit from the White House, he hopes to keep his millions of supporters energized and engaged for whatever comes next.

Trump took no questions on Friday. Earlier in the day, he tweeted that he might attend a rally his supporters are holding for him in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

This post has been updated to include Biden’s Friday-night message regarding the surge in COVID-19 cases.