Trump COVID Adviser Scott Atlas Is on a Hot Streak of Dumb Ideas

Photo: Getty Images

The president’s top coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas had to log on late on Sunday night to issue a correction to a previous post of his: He did not, under any circumstances, mean to encourage the people of Michigan to “rise up” in insurrection against Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her new COVID restrictions. A poorly chosen phrase from a federal official under any circumstances, it came a little over a month after the FBI stopped a militia plot to kidnap and try Whitmer for “treason.”

On Monday, Atlas stretched one bad idea into a two-day streak in an interview with Fox News. Speaking with news anchor Martha MacCallum, Atlas posited his belief that state-level lockdowns actually increased the current number COVID infections, despite clear evidence that proper restrictions help reduce the spread of a virus which has killed almost 250,000 Americans. “Because we had states that were restricting businesses, restricting activities,” he explained, “we forced cases to be building up in this season when you cannot social distance.” Next, Atlas suggested — in reference to the tragic effects of isolation on the nation’s elderly — that it’s acceptable to potentially place their lives at risk by holding large gatherings because “for many people, this is their final Thanksgiving.”

At this point, Atlas is well-known for his dubious coronavirus ideas, including the notions that masks don’t work and that asymptomatic people should not be tested. According to the Washington Post, the radiologist without a background in public-health was even brought in to promote “policies that appeal to Trump’s desire to move past the pandemic and get the economy going.” By continuing to argue for personal responsibility and against federal and state action, he has fulfilled that role echoing Republicans’ governing nihilism quite nicely.

Alas, he is not the only close presidential adviser with approaches to the pandemic that don’t line up with reality. According to aides who spoke with the Washington Post, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — who hid his COVID diagnosis after the election — has said “he believes one of the main ways the virus is spread is through waiters touching the cups of different people at restaurants.”