Which House Races Still Aren’t Called?

New York Democrat Jackie Gordon is one of a handful of candidates in undecided congressional races. Photo: Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday via Getty Images

The wizards at the Cook Political Report have now “called” 428 of 435 U.S. House races. Democrats have won 221 seats in the 117th Congress, while Republicans have won 207, narrowing the Democratic majority, with seven races still undecided. Here’s a brief overview of the outstanding contests:

CA-21: Democrat trying to win comeback

In this San Joaquin Valley district that runs from Fresno to Bakersfield, former Republican congressman David Valadeo has a 2,356 vote lead over the Democrat who upset him in 2018, T.J. Cox. California is accepting mail ballots postmarked by Election Day until November 20, and some of the vote is likely to be from a Democratic stronghold, so the race has not been called.

CA-25: A special election rematch

This highly competitive district that includes portions of Ventura and Los Angeles County was wrested away by Democrat Katie Hill in 2018, and then won back by Republican Mike Garcia in a May 2020 special election when Hill resigned following a scandal over an alleged relationship with a campaign staffer. The Democrat that Garcia defeated, Christy Smith, is now locked in a very close race, with the Garcia leading by 59 votes and with mail ballots still trickling in.

IA-02: Recount pending

Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack left his seat in southeastern Iowa open this year. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Democrat Rita Hart by 47 votes, with recounts underway in at least one and probably then in other counties in the district. Miller-Meeks has claimed victory but it’s far too close to be called. Republicans have already flipped one House seat in Iowa this year.

NJ-07: A dwindling Democratic lead

Set in an affluent but increasingly diverse area of northern New Jersey, the 7th is one of those suburban districts flipped by Democrats in 2018, when Tom Malinowski defeating incumbent Republican Leonard Lance handily. This year Malinowski was challenged by Thomas Kean Jr. son of the former New Jersey governor. Although Malinowski has consistently led the count since Election Day, his lead is dwindling as votes come in: he is now just up by 6,200 votes.

NY-02: Waiting on mail ballots

One of two New York contests left undecided by the state’s extremely slow timetable for counting mail ballots, this Republican-held open seat on Long Island’s South Shore (long held by Peter King) was a target for Democrats, with Jackie Gordon challenging Andrew Garbarino. The Republican has a double-digit lead, but an estimated 22 percent of the vote — expected to skew heavily Democratic — is still out.

NY-22: A rematch snarled in court

An upstate New York district in which Democrat Andrew Brindisi narrowly defeated Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney in 2018 featured a rematch this year. A slow count of mail ballots that will likely tilt Democratic has been complicated by court challenges of the count by both candidates. Tenney currently leads by 28,000 votes.

UT-4: Just too close to call

Two unusual candidates – a Democratic incumbent in bright-red Utah, and a Black Republican challenger – are locked in a very tight race as mail ballots continue to drift in. (Utah is an all-voting-by-mail state where ballots postmarked by the day before the election can be counted for up to two weeks.) Republican Burgess Owens is clinging to a 558 vote lead as incumbent Ben McAdams counts on votes from his stronghold in Salt Lake County to pull out a win.