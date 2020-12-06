Trouble in unitary executive paradise? Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The most valuable partisan in the Trump administration is reportedly considering stepping down before the Trump administration ends.

According to the New York Times, sources close to Attorney General William Barr say he is weighing a potential resignation prior to the end of the term next month.

A premature exit could be advantageous for the attorney general, as Barr faces attacks from the president over his refusal to wholly submit to his baseless allegations of election fraud. Last week, after Barr said his department had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Trump would not say if he had confidence in his Justice Department head: “Ask me that in a number of weeks,” he told reporters. But according to the Times, one source familiar with Barr’s thinking said he “had been weighing his departure since before last week.” Another said Barr “had concluded that he had completed the work that he set out to accomplish at the Justice Department.”

For those concerned by the future prospects of an independent Justice system, it may be a relief to hear that Barr reportedly considers his work to be complete — even if it’s already clear that he will not aid the president in his poorly-executed attempts to contest the election. Since his appointment in 2019, the Attorney General has succeeded where his predecessor failed, protecting Trump from consequences during the Mueller investigation; enabling Trump’s pre-election claims of mass voter fraud; leading an effort to cut funding from Democratically-controlled “anarchist” cities; and purging prosecutors willing to investigate Trump.