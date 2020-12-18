With No Stimulus Deal, Congress Passes Stopgap to Avoid Shutdown: Updates

Mitch in a hitch. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

With a midnight deadline looming to avoid a government shutdown, the U.S. Senate on Friday night passed a two-day stopgap spending bill, after senators failed to come to an agreement on a spending bill and a new package of COVID-19 stimulus measures. Below is the latest on the high-stakes negotiations, which may or may not end this weekend.

A shutdown stop-gap — and still no second stimulus — until Sunday

After negotiations over a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package dragged on for another day, both the House and Senate passed a two-day temporary spending bill on Friday night in order to keep the federal government funded before it was due to shutdown at midnight. (President Trump is expected to sign the bill.) As a result, Congress now has until midnight on Sunday to work out a deal, and while both Republican and Democratic leaders expressed optimism that would happen — it isn’t over until it’s over.

What went wrong (on Friday, at least)

Heading into Friday, it had seemed like Congress might finally be close to agreeing to a stimulus deal and spending bill to avoid a shutdown. But negotiations to finalize the plan broke down after Senate Republicans, led by Senator Pat Toomey, tried to end the emergency lending powers given to the Federal Reserve by Congress earlier this year — which would eliminate one of the tools the incoming Biden administration could use to fight the recession. The curveball drew immediate criticism from Democrats and the Biden team, as the New York Times notes:

The proposal, which would bar the central bank from reviving emergency lending efforts that expire at year’s end and potentially limit its ability to fight future financial crises, emerged on Friday as perhaps the thorniest point of contention holding up the stimulus agreement. It could take away some of the Fed’s power as a “lender of last resort,” and curtail Mr. Biden’s latitude in dealing with the continuing economic fallout from the pandemic.

As Intelligencer’s Ed Kilgore pointed out Friday evening, the GOP appears to have rediscovered their concerns about the deficit at the worst possible moment, particularly since Republicans have already succeeded in making the potential stimulus much skinnier: