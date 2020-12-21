How the Vaccine Rollout Is Going for Top U.S. Officials

Marco Rubio

The Florida senator was criticized after posting a photo of himself getting the COVID-19 vaccine, given, as many were quick to point out, his handling of the pandemic. In addition to flouting public-health guidance — Rubio spoke at massive, mask-free rallies for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign earlier this year — the 49-year-old senator has also complained that the news media’s pandemic coverage “emphasized bad news even when we had positive developments,” which he tied to “a broader pattern of characterizing everything as bad news Republicans are to be blamed for.”

I know I looked away from the needle



And yes, I know I need a tan



But I am so confident that the #Covid19 vaccine is safe & effective that I decided to take it myself pic.twitter.com/TQbog6fu7i — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 19, 2020

Lindsey Graham

The South Carolina senator and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman drew similar scrutiny after announcing he had received his first dose of the vaccine. In October, the GOP senator refused to take a COVID-19 test prior to a debate against his primary opponent, even though Graham had recently met with other officials who tested positive, lawyer David Uhlfelder noted.

Thank God for nurses who help people in need and know how to use a needle.



Thank God for those who produced these vaccines.



If enough of us take it, we will get back to normal lives.



Help is on the way. pic.twitter.com/XUWKm6H3QG — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2020

Joni Ernst

Just months after accusing medical workers of falsifying the number of COVID-19 cases to make money, the senator from Iowa shared a photo of herself receiving the coronavirus vaccine Sunday, encouraging “all Iowans and Americans to do the same when their time comes” and declaring the country “one step closer to defeating this virus.” In September, Ernst said at a campaign stop that she was “so skeptical” of the official numbers of cases and deaths, echoing a widely debunked conspiracy theory in telling the crowd: “These health care providers and others are reimbursed at a higher rate if COVID is tied to it, so what do you think they’re doing?”

Why are U.S. officials getting vaccinated first?

While front-line medical workers and long-term care residents are generally receiving priority in the first round of vaccine distribution, a limited number of doses have been reserved for members of Congress in order “to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations,” Brian Monahan, the Capitol physician, told lawmakers in a letter. Monahan said members of Congress will be first in line in the Hill’s vaccine rollout, followed by “continuity-essential staff members,” according to Politico. “The appointing process will then continue until the small vaccine supply is exhausted,” Monahan wrote in his memo, noting spouses and family members will not be able to dip into the congressional supply.

Why is Trump holding off?

The president’s personal bout with COVID-19 technically places him at the back of the vaccine queue, and he suggested as much earlier this month, tweeting that he was “not scheduled” to receive the shot but looked “forward to doing so at the appropriate time.” When that will be, however, remains to be seen: The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said that individuals who received the kind of treatment Trump did should wait “at least 90 days, as a precautionary measure until additional information becomes available, to avoid interference of the antibody treatment with vaccine-induced immune responses,” the Associated Press reports.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams cited the CDC commitee’s advice when asked about Trump’s inoculation plans during an appearance on CBS Sunday, while, as the AP notes, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered other reasoning behind the delay, saying Trump is waiting, in part, “to show Americans that our priority [is] the most vulnerable.” The president, who for months has botched the federal government’s pandemic messaging and spread misinformation about the coronavirus, including about risks posed by the vaccine, “wants to send a parallel message” demonstrating “our long-term care facility residents and our frontline workers are paramount in importance,” according to McEnany. “He wants to set an example in that regard,” she said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the president should receive a shot immediately. “Even though the president himself was infected, and he has, likely, antibodies that likely would be protective, we’re not sure how long that protection lasts. So, to be doubly sure, I would recommend that he get vaccinated,” he told ABC News.

Who’s next?

Fauci is reportedly scheduled to be vaccinated on Tuesday morning.

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are expected to receive their first vaccine doses next week. “The separation between the incoming POTUS and VPOTUS is in order to maintain stability in the event of either having an adverse reaction to the shot,” according to Deadline.

Former President Barack Obama, who recently said he would be confident in a vaccine if Fauci endorses it, will likely receive his first dose soon.