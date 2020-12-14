Electors Are Meeting Today to Ratify Biden’s Win

Colorado electors casting votes in 2016, when nobody much noticed such meetings. Photo: Joe Amon/Denver Post via Getty Images

A crucial part of the process of ratifying the 2020 presidential election occurs today, as electors previously certified by the states as representing the winning candidate in each state formally cast their ballots. This mostly happens at state capitals, though three states (Colorado, Nevada, and Utah) have virtual votes. These events occur at different times in different states; the process begins with Indiana, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Vermont at 10 a.m. ET, and concludes with Hawaii at 7 p.m. ET.

Given the claims of the Trump campaign and Trump supporters that the president actually won by a landslide in various states carried by Joe Biden, there have been legitimate fears of angry protests against these pro forma Electoral College proceedings. Threats of violence were credible enough in Michigan that state legislative offices were closed in Lansing until the 2 p.m. vote there has taken place.

Team Trump unveiled a new wrinkle in its strategy to overturn the election, as Trump adviser Stephen Miller told Fox & Friends that “alternative electors” pledged to the president would “vote” today in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Stephen Miller on Fox & Friends says "an alternative" group of electors is also voting today:



"As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress."pic.twitter.com/5kIkfsbOFw — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 14, 2020

The idea here is that in theory Trump slates could be recognized either by some future action in the courts (though his campaign has pretty much exhausted its legal remedies after the abrupt dismissal of the Texas lawsuit by the U.S. Supreme Court late last week) or by Congress when it meets to formally count electoral votes on January 6. As election-law expert Rick Hasen notes: “These [alternative] electors have neither been certified by state executives nor purportedly appointed by state legislators. They don’t have legal authority and so this does not affect the counting of Electoral College votes.” But presumably the existence of these bizarro electors will give Republicans planning a symbolic vote to invalidate the election on January 6 something to point toward. And it would not be particularly surprising if the Trump campaign puts pressure on Vice-President Mike Pence, who will be required to “announce” the electoral vote on January 6, to give Trump’s “alternative” electors some sort of official recognition before the final vote.

So we proceed with two parallel elections taking place: a fake election conducted by the Trump campaign without any legal authority, and the real election that is leading inexorably to Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021.