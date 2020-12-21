Feds Consider Warrant to See Rudy Giuliani’s Emails: Report

Photo: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Last October, prosecutors at the Southern District of New York were reportedly investigating ex-SDNY prosecutor Rudy Giuliani’s bank records as part of an inquiry into his extrajudicial meddling in Ukraine. Now, U.S. attorneys at the district court are considering a legal request for Giuliani’s emails and other electronic communications, according to a report from NBC News.

Though the scope of the investigation is still unknown, the report suggests that the investigation into President Trump’s personal attorney is still active. As NBC News notes, for the legal request to go forward, the Southern District of New York needs “Washington’s approval before its prosecutors can ask a judge to sign a search warrant for materials that may be protected by attorney-client privilege, according to department policy.”

Giuliani may have several places where he could be legally exposed — all dating back before his fall spree filing baseless election fraud lawsuits. In addition to the reported inquiry surrounding his bank records, in November 2019, Bloomberg also described an investigation into potential campaign finance violations, as well as a possible failure to register as a foreign agent. “If they’re investigating me, they’re assholes,” Giuliani told New York in December 2019, regarding the reported SDNY inquiry.

If they are investigating him, Giuliani may have an ace in the hole: Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that he had conversations with President Trump about a potential preemptive pardon that would protect him from any federal charges.