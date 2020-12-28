House Attempts to Override Trump Veto of Defense Bill

How many Republicans will choose Trump over defense funding? Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The last bit of genuine suspense for the 116th Congress (which will run until the 117th Congress is sworn in on January 3) is whether the House and Senate will together override Donald Trump’s veto of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. Passage of the annual defense policy measure, which authorizes $740 billion in federal spending, is one of the rare bipartisan rituals remaining in Washington; it has been executed every year since 1961. Both Houses passed the 2020 NDAA by veto-proof margins (335-78 in the House, 84-13 in the Senate), but some Republicans who voted for it have indicated they won’t support an override, which would be the first (and obviously the last) of the Trump presidency.

Trump’s beef with the bill is twofold: he opposes a provision mandating that federal military facilities bearing the names of Confederate military leaders be renamed, and he has unsuccessfully demanded that it include a non-germane amendment removing legal protections for social media platforms against suits over third-party content they publish or refuse to publish. In other words, the allegedly pro-military Trump was willing to veto a defense bill (which among other things includes military pay raises) over one far-right cause and one personal grudge against major social media sites that supposedly “censor” his and his allies’ disinformation.

Despite Republican defections (40 House Republicans voted against the bill to begin with, and an override is being opposed by the House Freedom Caucus, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steven Scalise), House Democrats are reasonably confident they will get the two-thirds vote necessary for an override, thanks to votes from some of the 38 Democrats (mostly progressives) who voted against the bill initially but won’t support a Trump veto, and the possibility that a number of Republicans won’t come back to Washington for the vote. Unlike Democrats, most House Republicans have refused to cast proxy votes.

A more intriguing vote will occur in the Senate assuming the House does override the veto, since Mitch McConnell will have to initiate the override attempt and overcome the sure opposition of Trumpy Republicans like Josh Hawley and national security heretics like Rand Paul. The Kentuckian has already threatened to slow down Senate consideration of an override with procedural objections (the earliest it could gain a vote is December 29, and it could still be considered as late as January 2). The possibility of a Trump-led Republican rebellion is best illustrated by career defense hawk Lindsey Graham’s indications he won’t support an override.

It’s fitting that a Republican Party increasingly dominated by the 45th president will end one Congress with a litmus test vote on fidelity to Trump, and then begin the next one on January 6 with a likely vote to overrule the Electoral College count confirming Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.