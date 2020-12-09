Hunter Biden Says His ‘Tax Affairs’ Are Under Federal Investigation

Photo: Kris Connor/WireImage

The president-elect’s son Hunter Biden announced on Wednesday that his “tax affairs” are under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware:

Statement from Hunter Biden and Biden transition: investigation by US Attorney in Delaware of Hunter Biden is underway, related at least in part to taxes. pic.twitter.com/nhQ16XTQeq — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) December 9, 2020

Biden, 50, was a main focus of GOP outrage during the 2020 presidential race, as conservative commentators and lawmakers saw his business dealings in Ukraine as an example of D.C. nepotism and corruption. In November, an investigation led by Senate Republicans into the family’s finances determined there was no evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden or his father. Nevertheless, the tax inquiry made public on Wednesday will likely revive and amplify these claims of misconduct. In the announcement, Joe Biden also said he was “deeply proud” of his son, who is confident that his business has been conducted “legally and appropriately.”

