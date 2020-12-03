Joe Biden’s Cabinet Begins to Take Shape

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Despite the chaotic obstacles being put up by the Trump campaign, the Biden transition team is moving forward, with Cabinet picks and major positions being filled in the days before the Thanksgiving holiday. With the president-elect expected to announce his first round of personnel choices on Tuesday, below is a running list of who will be joining the executive branch come January, assuming the nominees clear the Senate confirmation process.

White House Chief of Staff: Ron Klain

Biden’s first order of business was to name a chief of staff to lead the vetting and transition processes from getting bogged down in the face of Trump’s recalcitrance. The chief of staff for Joe Biden when he was vice-president, Ron Klain was also the Obama administration’s Ebola response coordinator during the outbreak in 2014 and 2015 — vital experience to have in a pandemic which has killed over 250,000 Americans.

Treasury Secretary: Janet Yellen

On November 23, the Wall Street Journal reported that former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen would serve as Biden’s Treasury secretary. As the Journal notes, Yellen will not only be the first woman to lead the Department of the Treasury, but the “first person to have headed the Treasury, the central bank and the White House Council of Economic Advisers,” the three most powerful economic positions in the nation. In recent months, Yellen has expressed a willingness to use fiscal measures to stimulate economic recovery in a nation with a poverty rate above 11 percent. “This is not a good time to have fiscal policy switch from being accommodative to creating a drag,” Yellen said in October. “That’s what happened [last decade], and it retarded the recovery.”

On November 30, when Biden officially announced Yellen’s nomination, he also said he intends to nominate Adewale Adeyemo — who served as a senior economic adviser in the Obama administration, as well as the current president of the Obama Foundation based in Chicago — as deputy Treasury secretary,

Secretary of State: Antony Blinken

On November 22, Bloomberg News and the New York Times first reported that Biden plans to name his longtime aide Antony Blinken as secretary of State. Biden’s national security adviser when he was vice-president and President Obama’s deputy secretary of State from 2015 to 2017, Blinken’s nomination suggests a return to the multilateralism of the Obama administration.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate: John Kerry

On November 23, Biden announced that he would appoint John Kerry as special presidential envoy for climate, a new Cabinet-level role in which the former secretary of State will “persuade skeptical global leaders, burned by the Trump administration’s hostility toward climate science, that the United States is prepared to resume its leadership role,” according to the New York Times.

Secretary of Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas

Biden also announced on November 23 that Alejandro Mayorkas, the deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under Obama, would serve as the department’s head, becoming the first Latino and the first immigrant to do so. As the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama — a role he held prior to becoming DHS deputy secretary — Mayorkas, who was born in Havana, led the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a policy that Biden has declared his intention to restore.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: Linda Thomas-Greenfield

On November 22, the New York Times first reported that Biden will name Foreign Service veteran Linda Thomas-Greenfield to the U.N. ambassador position, and will reestablish the role in the Cabinet after his isolationist predecessor demoted it.

National Security Adviser: Jake Sullivan

The New York Times also reported on November 22 that Jake Sullivan, who served as Biden’s national security adviser after Antony Blinken, will serve as the national security adviser in the new cabinet.

Surgeon General: Vivek Murthy (Reported)

On December 3, Politico reported that former U.S. Surgeon General for President Obama would reprise his role in the Biden administration under much more dire circumstances. Murthy, the co-chair of Biden’s COVID advisory board, is expected to play a much more public-facing role than previous surgeons general, acting as the “top medical expert and public face of the [pandemic] effort.”

Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines

On November 23, Biden named Haines — the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2013 to 2015 — his director of national intelligence. If confirmed, she will oversee the 17 agencies that make up the nation’s intelligence community, becoming the first woman to fill the role.

Office of Management and Budget Director: Neera Tandin

On November 29, the Wall Street Journal first reported that Neera Tandin, the frequent Twitter user and president of the Center for American Progress think tank, a center-left think tank, will be nominated as Biden’s OMB director. The Princeton University labor economist Cecilia Rouse will also serve as the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, according to the report.

White House Press Secretary: Jennifer Psaki

On November 29, Biden announced that veteran Democratic spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki will serve as White House press secretary. Psaki, who served several communications roles in the Obama administration, including White House communications director, will lead the first all-female presidential comms team. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” Biden said upon the announcement.

Top White House economic adviser: Brian Deese

On November 29, Politico first reported that BlackRock executive Brian Deese would serve as the top White House economic adviser. Before his time in the financial sector, Deese served in the Obama White House, working on policy for the auto bailout.