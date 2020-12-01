DOJ Investigating ‘Bribery-for-Pardon’ Scheme Involving White House

Photo: Getty Images

Justice Department prosecutors said they are investigating a potential “bribery-for-pardon scheme” involving the White House, according to a new filing made in federal court.

The 20 pages of heavily redacted documents, first reported by CNN on Tuesday night, show that prosecutors asked the chief judge of the D.C. district court for permission to access sensitive documents seized during a raid on an office this summer that snatched more than 50 electronic devices. What investigators said they found was evidence of a criminal “secret lobbying scheme” on behalf of someone in the federal prison system. That person — whose identity is redacted — allegedly plotted to ask the White House for a pardon or clemency in exchange for “substantial campaign contributions.” Prosecutors made reference to people serving as “lobbyists to senior White House officials” to make the desired request and using a third party to execute the potential bribe in the form of campaign contributions. It is not clear if anyone approached the White House or paid a supposed bribe. The documents do not indicate if White House officials were aware of the effort, let alone that Trump was involved.

The bombshell exploded in the middle of Trump’s expected pardon spree during his final days in office. Last week he pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and is reportedly discussing preemptive pardons for his adult children and personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.