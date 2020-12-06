Rudy Giuliani Has COVID-19 and Has Been Admitted to Hospital

Rudy Giuliani’s luck at avoiding the coronavirus, amid frequent unmasked exposure to people with the virus, has apparently worn out. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19 and has been admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center, the New York Times reported Sunday. It is not yet clear when or where Giuliani caught the virus, but the former New York mayor had somehow avoided infection until now despite repeated exposure to close contacts who had the coronavirus during previous outbreaks among Trump’s inner circle. It is also not yet clear how serious Giuliani’s symptoms are, but he is a prostate-cancer survivor who, at the age of 76, is in a high-risk demographic for COVID-19 complications.

During the first big White House outbreak in October, Giuliani was one of the only members of President Trump’s small debate-prep team who did not test positive. He also dodged the outbreak which infected White House chief of staff Mark Meadows around the election, and another outbreak which struck Trump’s legal team two weeks later. The latter outbreak also infected his son, White House aide Andrew Giuliani, who had attended a press conference with his father the day before testing positive. (The elder Giuliani subsequently tested negative, Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis later said.)

Giuliani has spent the past few weeks traveling the country leading Trump’s desperate legal fight to overturn the results of the presidential election, and has served as the president’s primary spokesperson for the Trump team’s baseless voter-fraud claims. Giuliani has repeatedly gone without a face mask while appearing at hearings and other events on the president’s behalf over this time, including at a Georgia state Senate hearing on Thursday, as well as at a hearing in Michigan on Wednesday — during which he asked a Detroit election worker appearing as a witness if she would remove her own face mask so it would be easier to hear her:

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, asking one of his witnesses: “Would you be comfortable taking your mask off some people can hear you?”



He was unmasked at the Michigan election hearing for over 4 hours pic.twitter.com/L8hh5wvMTD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 6, 2020

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump said in a tweet revealing Giuliani’s infection on Sunday. It’s not clear why the president was the one who announced it, or how Giuliani’s illness will affect the Trump team’s already reality-challenged attempt to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The country has set new records for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in recent days. Over 1 million new coronavirus cases were reported across the U.S. between Tuesday and Saturday, a 12 percent increase from two weeks prior, and the ongoing surge of hospitalizations is putting enormous strain on numerous states’ health-care systems. Nearly 282,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic.

This post has been updated.