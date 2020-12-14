Watch: First New Yorker Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Sandra Lindsay’s big moment. Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

Monday marked a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19 in America as the first vaccines, produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, began to be administered to high-risk populations.

First up in New York — and possibly America — was intensive-care nurse Sandra Lindsay, who was given the shot by a doctor at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens in the presence of news media and Governor Cuomo. Below, watch the historic moment:

BREAKING: Critical care nurse in New York is among first in US to receive a coronavirus vaccine: "We all need to do our parts to put an end to the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/I8SIFuddFv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 14, 2020

“I’m ready,” Lindsay said as photographers snapped photos in sync. Applause erupted immediately after the shot, including from Lindsay herself. “I feel great,” she said after the injection. “I feel hopeful today, relieved — I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a very painful time in our history.”