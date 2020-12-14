There’s a New COVID Outbreak in the Trump White House

Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Weeks after President Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19, there’s a new cluster of cases tied to his administration. At least some of the current outbreak may be connected to the Trump campaign’s Election Night watch party, a gathering of more than 100 people where safety precautions like social distancing and mask wearing were few and far between. Since last Tuesday, several people have tested positive — although, as during the previous outbreak, the White House has refused to provide updates of affected staff. Here is a running tally of those known to have contracted the virus since November.

A White House reporter

The White House Correspondents Association told its members that a member of the press corps tested positive on Thursday night.

New: White House Correspondents Association informs members via email that a member of the press corps tested positive for coronavirus Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/tQHntqmKvt — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 13, 2020

100+ Secret Service Officers

More than 130 Secret Service officers have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus or are quarantining due to possible exposure. The Washington Post reports that the outbreak has “sidelined roughly 10 percent of the agency’s core security team” and is believed to be partly tied to the blitz of campaign rallies that President Trump held in the weeks leading up to Election Day. “The agency is also examining whether some portion of the current infections are not travel-related,” according to the Post, “but instead trace back to the site where many Secret Service officers report for duty each day: the White House.”

Jeff Miller

The Republican strategist and lobbyist tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Trump’s Election Night party.

Longtime GOP strategist and lobbyist Jeff Miller, who was also at the election night party, has tested positive for coronavirus, two sources tell me.



But it’s unclear if @JeffMillerCA2TX contracted it at the White House, one person said. But it’s possible/likely. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 12, 2020

Miller reportedly raised more than $8.8 million for Trump’s reelection bid and the Republican National Committee.

Corey Lewandowski

Trump’s pugilistic ex-campaign manager said he had tested for the virus on Thursday. He attended the White House election party, but thinks he contracted the virus in Philadelphia, where he has spent the last few days amplifying the president’s baseless voter-fraud theories.

NEW - Corey Lewandowski, Trump adviser who's been working on efforts to bring lawsuits alleging illegal election activity in specific states, tested positive for COVID yesterday per a person briefed. Lewandowski had been in Philly for days and believes he contracted it there. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 12, 2020

Lewandowski is reportedly feeling fine.

RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters

Walters tested positive on Thursday morning. The RNC said he had not attended the White House election party, and that he is “following CDC guidelines and notifying staff who came into contact with him.”

Former campaign aide Healy Baumgardner

Baumgardner told NBC she tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Baumgardner, who now works in private equity, attended the Election Night party as a guest of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer.

White House political director Brian Jack

Jack reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. The diagnosis came after Jack attended Trump’s Election Night event.

Two Unnamed White House Aides

At least two unnamed West Wing aides have reportedly tested positive, though it was not immediately clear whether they attended the Election Night party.

White House security director Crede Bailey

On December 14, Bloomberg reported that the director of the White House security office, Crede Bailey, had finally recovered from his coronavirus infection. The most seriously ill of those infected at 1600 Pennsylvania, Bailey’s family reportedly asked the administration not to make public his condition. A person who organized a GoFundMe effort for Bailey stated that he had lost his right foot and lower leg in his fight against the virus; as of mid-December, he was in a rehabilitation center and is being fitted for a prosthetic.

Mark Meadows

The president’s chief of staff reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a diagnosis he and the White House kept a secret until it was disclosed by Bloomberg late Friday. Despite spending Election Night in the White House residence with Trump’s family and senior staffers and in the East Room, where both the watch party and Trump’s 2:30 a.m. address took place, the chief of staff opted to inform only a small number of advisers of his diagnosis after Election Day, and they were told to keep quiet.

Mark Meadows, diagnosed Wednesday, was in White House on Tuesday, up in residence with Jared Kushner, Ivanka, Don Jr, Eric, Lara, Tiffany, others (some who‘ve had coronavirus: @POTUS, Bill Stepien, Hope Hicks, Kimberly Guilfoyle) as well as in East Room for Trump's 2:30a remarks. pic.twitter.com/XS0t0wt6ia — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 7, 2020

In the absence of a public statement about Meadows’s test, Intelligencer’s Olivia Nuzzi reported that other administration staffers who had direct contact with Meadows found out about their possible exposure when the media reported it.

NEW: I’m told that Mark Meadows and the White House went to great lengths to keep his diagnosis a secret. This is despite alleged contact tracing efforts. My source says: “It’s fucked up.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 7, 2020

Ben Carson

The secretary for Housing and Urban Development tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was “briefly” treated at Walter Reed Army Medical Center after experiencing symptoms, a HUD official told Politico.

The diagnosis comes days after Carson attended Trump’s Election Night watch party. He told the Washington Post that he felt “terrific” after suffering a fever and chills and said he had contracted the virus “probably somewhere, out there in the universe,” listing the White House party as one possibility for where he’d caught it.

David Bossie

Trump’s 2016 deputy campaign manager and outside adviser, who has been spearheading the president’s postelection legal strategy, reportedly tested positive on Sunday.