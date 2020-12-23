Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump pardoned Paul Manafort and Roger Stone for crimes they were convicted of during the course of the investigation into Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia’s interference during the 2016 election, which the president called a “witch hunt.”

Trump issued full pardons to Manafort, his former campaign manager, and Stone, his longtime political adviser. Manafort was convicted in 2019 of a variety of financial crimes springing from Robert Mueller’s investigation into the former Republican power player’s ties to Russia and Ukraine, where he hid millions of dollars in income from the IRS. Trump already commuted the prison sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress about his communications with the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks over Democratic emails hacked by Russia in 2016.

The two pardons come on top of others for people ensnared by Mueller: Michael Flynn, the disgraced former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia’s ambassador regarding sanctions for election interference; George Papadopoulos, the low-level campaign adviser who also lied to investigators about hearing Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in 2016; Alex van der Zwaan, the attorney who pleaded guilty to lying about contacts between the Trump campaign and a man allegedly tied to Russian intelligence. Papadopoulos and van der Zwaan were pardoned Tuesday.

Trump also pardoned Charles Kushner, the real-estate bigwig and father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who served 16 months in prison for tax evasion, making illegal campaign contributions, witness tampering — which involved secretly setting up his hated brother-in-law with a prostitute and taping their encounter. Kushner was released from prison in 2006.

They are among 26 people Trump issued pardons or commutations to on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Charlie Kushner, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Margaret Hunter, Topeka Sam, James Batmasian, John Boultbee, Peter Atkinson, Mark Shapiro, Irving Stitsky, John Tate, Jesse Benton, Gary Brugman, Mary McCarty, Christopher Wade [w/@maggieNYT] https://t.co/U3Rm4bQu94 — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) December 24, 2020

The New York Times notes that of the 65 acts of clemency he doled out before Wednesday, 60 had ties to Trump. Many if not most have caused howls of outrage. Earlier this week, Trump also pardoned four former Blackwater contractors who were convicted for their role in a massacre in which 14 civilians in Iraq were killed in 2007 — one of the men was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. In a similar vein, two Border Patrol agents who covered up their shooting of a Mexican national were also pardoned, though their sentences were previously commuted by George W. Bush. On top of all that, Trump also pardoned two crooked Republican former representatives in Congress, Chris Collins and Duncan Hunter, and commuted the sentence of their ex-colleague Steve Stockman.