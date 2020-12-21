What Is in the $900 Billion Second Stimulus Package?

Photo: Getty Images

On Sunday, almost nine months after the CARES Act was signed into law, Congress agreed upon a second stimulus after weeks of post-election negotiation — a $908 billion bill that is less than half the size of the original coronavirus relief package.

The bill, part of a $1.4 trillion spending package, comes just days before millions of Americans are slated to lose federal unemployment aid at the end of the year, and as the pandemic continues to set records for new cases, hospitalizations, and daily death counts. To help alleviate the first crisis, the bill will provide a $600 check for every Americans making up to $75,000, as well as $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits for an additional 11 weeks. To help slow down the second crisis, the bill includes $69 billion to expand vaccine distribution, test-and-trace measures, and other public-health efforts.

With the House and Senate reportedly approving the measure, the agreement on the second stimulus package comes in tandem with a one-day stopgap spending bill, the third one-day extension in the past 10 days, as Democrats fought for state and local assistance and Republicans pushed for a liability shield to protect corporations from employees reporting unsafe pandemic conditions. (Both efforts appear to have been cut on the Senate floor.) Below are the most prominent measures in the second stimulus package before it heads to a final vote and presidential approval.

$286 billion in direct aid, including $600 checks and $300 weekly unemployment benefits

The second stimulus will include $600 direct checks to Americans making less than $75,000 per year and weekly federal unemployment benefits at $300 per week — exactly half the amount provided in the CARES Act. While the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ran for about 16 weeks as part of the initial stimulus, the $300 federal unemployment boost will run 11 weeks, through March 14. As for the direct payments, families with children will also be eligible for $600 per child.

In addition to these diminished programs, the new bill will also extend the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program providing benefits to the self-employed and contract and gig workers for 11 weeks.

$325 billion for small businesses

The bulk of small-business aid, some $284 billion, will go to forgivable loans as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, allowing businesses with less than 500 employees to cover payroll, rent, and utilities. Another $15 billion will go to live venues, cultural institutions, and movie theaters as part of the Save Our Stages Act, which has been incorporated into the larger stimulus.

$82 billion for schools

Most of the spending for schools is divvied up between the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund ($54.3 billion) and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund ($22.7 billion), programs that provide funding to states to distribute to schools according to local demands. Money from the CARES Act allotted to ESSER mostly helped state education departments build out technological capacity for remote learning or support nutritional services. Money for HEERF covered pandemic-related costs and provided colleges with funding to give directly to students through emergency financial aid grants.

$69 billion for public-health measures, including vaccination and testing

Funding for direct efforts to combat the pandemic include $20 billion for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority — the office within the Department of Health and Human Services — for vaccine procurement and distribution. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also receive $9 billion for the vaccination effort.

States will also receive $22 billion for test-and-trace programs, which are crucial to understanding and slowing the spread of the virus in the months before vaccines begin to have a population-level effect.

$45 billion for transportation, including over $4 billion for the MTA

The second stimulus will include $15 billion for airline payroll support, $10 billion for state highways, another $2 billion for airports and related businesses, and $1 billion for Amtrak. Wrapped into the $14 billion secured for public transit is a sum of around $4 billion for the MTA, which received the same amount of funding as it did during the CARES Act.

$25 billion in rental assistance

One of the few areas in which the second stimulus expands on the CARES Act is in rental assistance, providing aid to qualified families who are not able to make rent or pay off past-due rent. These funds can be also be used for rent and utility payments. The measure also extends the imperfect CDC eviction moratorium through January 31, 2021. As many as 20 million Americans have fallen behind on rent during the pandemic.

Around $13 billion for additional SNAP benefits

With as many as 50 million Americans facing food insecurity this year, $13 billion from the second stimulus will go toward food assistance programs, including SNAP benefits, after years of efforts by the Trump administration to make cuts to the program. The bill will include another $13 billion in direct payments, buys, and loans to farmers who have taken hits during the pandemic.