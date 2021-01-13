AOC: ‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’ During Capitol Siege

Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

During an intense Instagram Live broadcast on Tuesday night, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she feared for her life during last week’s storming of the Capitol.

Speaking to about 100,000 viewers for over an hour, Ocasio-Cortez said that during the hours she and other lawmakers hid from rioters last Wednesday, she had a “very close encounter, where I thought I was going to die,” the details of which she said she could not reveal for security purposes. She also said, extraordinarily, that she had been worried Republican colleagues would reveal the undisclosed location where members of Congress were hiding, putting her in further danger.

“There were QAnon and white supremacist sympathizers, and frankly white supremacist members of Congress… who I have felt would disclose my location and would create opportunities to allow me to be hurt,” she said.

During the lockdown, House freshman and conspiracy theorist Lauren Boebert tweeted about Nancy Pelosi’s movements, drawing enormous criticism.

Ocasio-Cortez laid the blame for the riot on Republicans who went along with lies about the election and other Trump-era outrages like child separation, accusing them of having “five people’s blood on your hands.”