Biden Will Stress Unity in Inauguration Speech: Live Updates

A new era is coming amid the razor-wire. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day — and the end of Donald Trump’s presidency — is nearly here. Preparations continue in Washington, D.C., where tens of thousands of National Guard troops have arrived to provide security in light of the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Meanwhile, President Trump is getting ready to move out of the White House, but not before a last-minute pardoning spree planned for Tuesday. Below are the latest updates in the run-up to Wednesday’s big event.

Updates will appear in reverse-chronological order.

Passing the nuclear football

Marc Ambinder has written a fascinating Twitter thread about the very complicated process of passing control of America’s nuclear arsenal from Trump to Biden on Wednesday, including how everyone involved might respond if Trump does something crazy:

What if Trump orders something deranged between now and noon ET on 1/6? Technically, if the order is lawful, it will be carried out. Practically, because there are so many humans in the way, unless there is unambiguous warning of an incoming attack — a “spasm” scenario — it will be extraordinarily difficult to assume that the officers and NCOs will respond to an unfamiliar or unexpected order without consulting with lawyers, higher-ups, civilians, and others.

Moving trucks unload at Mar-a-Lago

West Palm Beach’s WPTV caught sight of them on Monday:

Several large moving trucks arrived at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach Monday morning, sparking speculation that he’ll move to South Florida once he leaves office. WPTV Chopper 5 flew above Mar-a-Lago around 9:30 a.m. and spotted at least two trucks from JK Moving Services stationed in front of the club, along with workers carting large moving boxes into the property.

In December, some of Trump’s soon-to-be permanent neighbors made it clear they were not thrilled about his relocation.

Kamala Harris has resigned from the Senate

The now-former California senator formally submitted her resignation letter to governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. Newsom has already announced that he will name California secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Harris in the U.S. Senate. Padilla will be sworn in in the coming days.

Harris also wrote a San Francisco Chronicle op-ed to mark her resignation and promise Californians she’ll continue to look out for them as VP.

Trump adds a ton of names to his National Garden of American Heroes

The new D.C. monument, which Trump announced over the summer, will contain statues of 244 people. The president named them in an executive order on Monday, and the list is contains both obvious and seemingly random selections:

NEW: Trump signs a new executive order with a long list of names for his "National Garden of American Heroes."



"Each individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love." pic.twitter.com/dcVeK1MYxR — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 18, 2021

For instance:

Some statues Trump wants in his garden:

- Andrew Jackson

- Hannah Arendt

- Muhammad Ali

- William F. Buckley

- Christopher Columbus

- Walt Disney

- Grover Cleveland

- Ruth Bader Ginsburg

- Whitney Houston

- William Rehnquist

- Antonin Scalia

- Alex Trebek https://t.co/ESYdIJQQvB — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 18, 2021

CityLab’s Kriston Capps, who criticized Trump’s plan on several grounds after it was announced in July, has posted a Twitter thread pointing out the fraught politics of the hero garden in light of Trump’s obsession with monuments and his attempts to defend statues of Confederate figures. He likens Trump’s garden to a “Social Studies Hall of Fame.”

It’s still not clear where the hero garden will be built, or when — or whether or not Biden will support or modify the plan.

Biden and Harris spend MLK Day doing a service project in Philly

The incoming president and vice-president worked a food bank assembly line for the organization Philabundance on Monday, joined by several members of Biden’s family:

Joe, Jill, Ashley and Finnegan Biden, plus Naomi Biden’s boyfriend Peter Neal, are helping fill food boxes at @Philabundance in Philadelphia. The president-elect is wearing a Philabundance cap as he puts cans of black beans into the boxes. pic.twitter.com/90ghhZeatk — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 18, 2021

Small fire prompts brief shutdown at Capitol

A fire at a nearby homeless encampment led the Secret Service to briefly shut down and partially evacuate the U.S. Capitol on Monday morning. There was a brief scare after an announcement rang out about a possible external security threat — but it was a false alarm. There will likely be more of those in the coming days amid the high tensions in the city.

Biden hopes his speech will unify the country, if that’s possible

The president-elect has been working on his speech for the inauguration ever since winning the election, and will lean on the central theme of his campaign, the Washington Post reports:

While Biden will nod to the violence and to the unprecedented security that has locked down the capital city, he plans to make a broader case for national healing and to make government work again. What might be most remarkable about the inaugural address he plans to deliver this week is just how similar the core message and themes are to what he said when he kicked off his third bid for the presidency in April 2019 – long before the coronavirus, the recession and so much else.

“What you’ll hear from President-elect Biden on Wednesday will be a reflection of a lot of what you heard from him on the campaign trail, which is that he believes we can bring this country together,” incoming White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Sunday. “He believes that we have to bring this country together and that a unified America is the only way that we’re going to be able to tackle the massive crises that we’re grappling with. … This will be a moment where President-elect Biden will really work to try to turn the page on the divisiveness and the hatred over the last four years and really lay out a positive, optimistic vision for the country.”

Two key aides helping Biden formulate his inaugural address are longtime adviser Mike Donilon, who helps with every major speech, and Vinay Reddy, the director of Biden’s speechwriting operation and a veteran of Biden’s vice presidential office.

How to watch the inauguration ceremony

