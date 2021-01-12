Capitol Riot ‘Caveman’ From Brooklyn Arrested After Outing Himself

Neanderthal. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

The Trump-supporting son of a Brooklyn judge who dressed like a caveman to storm the U.S. Capitol last week was arrested in New York on Tuesday, authorities said — and his big mouth did him in.

Aaron Mostofsky was filmed and photographed at the attempted coup wearing fur and a tactical vest with “POLICE” written across the chest. Yeshiva World posted videos that appear to show FBI agents outside a Flatbush residence this morning, carrying what seemed to be the same fur getup Mostofsky sported during the riot. His father is Shlomo Mostofsky, a Kings County Supreme Court judge and a “prominent figure in the Orthodox Jewish community,” as the New York Post put it.

A newly released complaint in D.C. federal court indicates that Mostofsky is charged with theft of government property (a felony); knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and unlawful entry and disorderly conduct. He will appear virtually in the Eastern District of New York court later today.

In a video interview from the Capitol, Mostofsky told the New York Post last week that “we were cheated.” “I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million,” he said. “I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”

Not surprisingly, Mostofsky’s statements and social media helped prosecutors pursue him. In the statement of facts filed with the criminal complaint, an FBI special agent specifically cites the Post’s interview with Mostofsky (noting that he made these comments inside the Capitol) and a subsequent Post article ID’ing him.

The FBI began conducting a review of Mostofsky’s social-media accounts on January 7, the day after the riot. The Instagram account “@aaron_mostofsky_official” contained videos from inside and outside the Capitol recorded “by a male believed to be Mostofsky,” court docs state. “One video posted on January 6, which appears to show Mostofsky on a bus and appears to be a self-taken video, was labeled ‘DC bound stopthesteal,’” the court document notes.

The social-media review also turned up a photo sent to Mostofsky by another user on January 7, “showing him within the US Capitol carrying a US Capitol Police riot shield containing the US Capitol Police logo, as well as wearing a US Capitol Police officer’s bullet proof vest labeled ‘Police,’” court docs state. The items have a combined value of more than $2,000. “The photo is consistent with images from Mostofsky’s news interview from within the U.S. Capitol, including Mostofsky’s attire,” the document noted.

The meme shown below was made from the photo and included in the court document. Mostofksy’s photo is captioned, “IMAGINE COMING OFF 10 HITS OF ACID AND U LOOK AROUND AND UR IN THE US CAPITOL LIKE SHIT.”

Photo: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York

Someone messaged Mostofsky about the photo, writing, “Your [sic] famous.” He allegedly replied, “[I know] unfortunately.” When asked “why unfortunately,” he replied, “Cause now people actually know me.” In this same conversation, Mostofsky discussed his presence in the building, writing, “But it was like I’m here now how did I get there.”

In a pre-riot message on January 6, when Mostofsky was coordinating a meetup with a friend, he wrote, “If we find each other[,] look for a guy looking like a caveman.” He also allegedly wrote, “Even a caveman knows it [the election] was stolen.”

About 100 people have been arrested for their alleged participation in the attack on Congress or the related unrest, which was carried out by Trump supporters who wanted to thwart the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

As authorities continue to round up the insurrectionists, it was revealed Monday that a member of the NYPD was accused of participating in the attack. “We are working with the FBI to see if any allegations that a member of the New York City Police Department may have been involved in the events that marred the Capitol last week,” the department told Intelligencer in an email Tuesday. “We have no further information at this time.”