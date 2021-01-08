Feds Arrest Pro-Trump Insurrectionists Across the Country

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This is a developing story.

The Justice Department said Friday it has arrested multiple people who attacked the U.S. Capitol as part of a pro-Trump mob this week.

According to NBC News, the arrests include Richard Bennett of Arkansas, who was seen seated at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, who was charged with illegal entry and mail theft.

That’s Richard “Bigo” Barnett, 60, from Gravette, Ak., showing off the personalized envelope he took from Speaker Pelosi’s office. He insisted he didn’t steal it — “I left a quarter on her desk.” pic.twitter.com/aST7MCoRwP — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021

A man identified as Lonnie Coffman of Alabama was arrested and charged with allegedly carrying 11 Molotov cocktails on Capitol grounds. Derek Evans of West Virginia, a Republican lawmaker recently elected the state house, is charged with illegal entry. It is not clear if Evans is in custody, according to the AP, which reported he live-streamed himself in the Capitol.

“Just because you’ve left the D.C. region, you can still expect a knock at the door, if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol,” said Steven D’antuono, the No. 2 in the FBI’s Washington Field Office, according to Politico. “We are sparing no expense or personnel or effort to root those perpetrators out and find them.”

Friday’s arrests come on top of those for at least 40 people accused of illegally entering the Capitol. Federal investigators are also reportedly investigating the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as murder.

Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general after William Barr resigned, pledged the day after the attack to hunt down perpetrators: “The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law.”