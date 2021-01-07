Trump was so stable before this! Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump has been attempting to overturn the results of the presidential election for weeks. He has been fomenting racial strife, chaos, and discord for five years. But for some veterans of his administration, the mob scene at the Capitol on Wednesday was, at long, long last, the breaking point. (Likely helping along their decision: there are only two weeks left in the president’s term anyway.) Below, a list of who has fled the foundering administration so far.

Elaine Chao stepped down as Transportation Secretary on Thursday, citing Wednesday’s events as the impetus for her resignation in an email to staff.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021

Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is the first Cabinet member to leave the administration in the wake of the Capitol riot.

Mick Mulvaney, a self-proclaimed “right-wing nutjob” who memorably predicted in November that the president would handle an election loss gracefully, has long been a Trump ultraloyalist for years, serving as the president’s chief of staff for a year among other high-profile roles. He had been serving as special U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland but told CNBC he was quitting. “I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mulvaney said. Trump is “not the same as he was eight months ago.” he added, unconvincingly.

Matthew Pottinger, deputy national security adviser. Pottinger, Bloomberg reports, was inspired to do so by Wednesday’s violence. His boss, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, is also considering resigning, according to CNN.

Sarah Matthews, White House deputy press secretary. Matthews said in a statement that “I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted,” but that, “As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”

Tyler Goodspeed, acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. “The events of yesterday made my position no longer tenable,” he told the New York Times.

Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump. Grisham, who served as the White House press secretary for nine months — though she never held an on-camera briefing during that time — joined the Trump team as a press liaison all the way back in 2015. In a statement announcing her departure, she did not mention Wednesday’s chaotic events.

Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta, White House social secretary. Niceta, who was in charge of events ranging from state visits to the Easter egg roll, did not provide a reason for her exit.