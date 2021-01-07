Could the Capitol Riot Become a Superspreader Event?

Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday, a violent mob, mostly mask-less and incited by the president, stormed the U.S. Capitol and wreaked havoc, forcing many lawmakers, staff, and members of the press to shelter in place in locked offices before moving to other secure locations. The attack, unprecedented in its own right, is compounded by the fact that it occurred on the deadliest day of the pandemic so far. On top of the deep political crisis into which the Trump-supporting mob plunged the country, the Capitol takeover also provided ample opportunity for the coronavirus to spread.

In the jaw-dropping photographs and videos of the Capitol under siege, almost none of the insurrectionists wear masks as they storm through the building. Many of the thousands who gathered in Washington, D.C., yesterday traveled from other states to do so: The woman shot and killed inside the Capitol traveled from San Diego, while the three men who died in the riot outside traveled from Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Georgia. Unlike the protests against police brutality this summer — which were not linked to surging cases and were well-masked, outdoors, and local — the Trump supporters who came to D.C. are “likely headed home and could bring COVID with them,” according to infectious disease epidemiologist Beth Linas, who spoke with the Hill. “They could have brought it to D.C. as well.”

There will be inevitable comparisons between Black Lives Matter demonstrations in June and yesterday’s chaos, but the contrast will not be equal. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the Hill that in addition to near-universal mask wearing this summer, “U.S. case numbers were lower than now.” (Wednesday marked an all-time high of 3,865 COVID deaths and over 243,000 new cases, just short of the single-day high.) Kent State epidemiology professor Tara Smith added that on top of the pictures and videos showing “a large congregation of individuals who were in close contact for an extended period of time and almost universally unmasked,” there were many photos of people “coming and going on buses as well, also unmasked, and hanging out in hotel lobbies.”

As for the lawmakers on the receiving end of the chaos, those involved in the electoral count — already facing a transmission risk by gathering in-person for a symbolic vote — were then cramped together, lying on the floor of the chamber in an attempt to take shelter. Many members of Congress have been vaccinated, but it’s a two-dose vaccine, and it’s unclear how protected people are in between the first and second shot, as well as how long it takes for the vaccine to kick in. Even if vaccinated lawmakers achieved immunity, the health of dozens of staff, reporters, and police was endangered as the chaos ensued.

Representative Susan Wild of Pennsylvania said there were 300 to 400 other evacuees in the holding location where she was placed, about half of which weren’t wearing masks, despite being offered them. “It’s exactly the kind of situation that we’ve been told by the medical doctors not to be in,” Wild told CBS News. This infection risk came as anxiety in Congress was already rising amid questions about the accuracy of the test that the House and Senate has been using to screen members and staff, which the FDA reportedly said is prone to false results. Dozens of members of Congress and their staff have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, and at least two lawmakers reportedly announced a positive test since yesterday. One of them is freshman Representative Jake LaTurner, a Kansas Republican who tested positive just hours after voting on the House floor.