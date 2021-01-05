Where Things Stand in Georgia

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Talking with national political correspondent Gabriel Debenedetti about the unfolding drama in Georgia’s two special-election runoffs.

Ben: The results are rolling in quickly, but it’s presumably going to be a while (possibly days, depending on the margins) before we get any official calls. However, there’s a decent amount to like for Democrats so far. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are performing even better than expected in early voting and vote-by-mail. Turnout is down from November in some deep-red strongholds. Warnock and Ossoff are both up according to the dreaded New York Times needle. What’s the takeaway from your perspective so far?

Gabriel: You may not be shocked, but the first takeaway is “Wow, this thing will probably be super-close.” But whereas a lot of the Georgia folks I’ve talked to in recent days expected the counting/recounting to go on for a few days, they’ve been surprised with how quickly some of the votes have been tallied tonight. So that means we might have more of a sense of where this is headed late, late tonight than we expected. Still, there’s a chance that sense is, “It’s still really close!” … In which case we could be in for another Election Week as remaining ballots are cured, etc.

Ben: So we’re mostly waiting on Election Day results that will almost inevitably skew Republican, correct? The only question is how much.

Gabriel: Well, different counties are tallying votes in different ways, so some might be reporting the mail-in votes first and some the day-of numbers before that. The big question heading into today was the size of the day-of turnout, though, so yes. That’s because there appeared to be a pretty big Dem lead heading into today. The consensus (whispered) view in both parties was that Republicans needed about 1 million votes to be cast today overall. Seems like it could be close to that.

Ben: Right now, Warnock is slightly outpacing Ossoff, which was not unexpected. Is there any reason to think that trend won’t continue?

Gabriel: For months, everyone has assumed either both Republicans would win or both Democrats would. I’ve started to hear just a liiiiiittle bit of “Well, maybe not …” talk in the last few hours. But that’s largely a reflection of just how close this is. Which means a split result — where some weird things happen on the margins — might actually be possible.